Padres vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 29

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Washington Nationals taking on the San Diego Padres.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nationals vs Padres Game Info

Washington Nationals (29-28) vs. San Diego Padres (31-24)

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Friday, May 29, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Padres.TV

Nationals vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-116) | SD: (-102)

WSH: (-116) | SD: (-102) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-196) | SD: -1.5 (+162)

WSH: +1.5 (-196) | SD: -1.5 (+162) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Nationals vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paxton Schultz (Nationals) - 0-2, 5.30 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Padres) - 2-0, 2.70 ERA

The Nationals will give the nod to Paxton Schultz (0-2, 5.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Lucas Giolito (2-0, 2.70 ERA). In two games he pitched with a spread last season, Schultz and his team covered the spread both times. Schultz did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. Giolito has started two games with set spreads, and the Padres covered in both opportunities. The Padres were the underdog on the moneyline for two Giolito starts this season -- they won both.

Nationals vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (50.8%)

Nationals vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Padres, Washington is the favorite at -116, and San Diego is -102 playing on the road.

Nationals vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Nationals. The Padres are +162 to cover, while the Nationals are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Nationals vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Nationals versus Padres contest on May 29 has been set at 9.5, with +100 odds on the over and -122 odds on the under.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Padres Betting Trends

The Nationals have split the two contests they have played as odds-on favorites this season.

Washington has played as a favorite of -116 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Nationals and their opponents have hit the over in 35 of their 57 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Nationals have posted a record of 36-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have won 13 of the 25 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (52%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, San Diego has a 12-12 record (winning 50% of its games).

In the 55 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Padres, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-32-1).

The Padres have put together a 31-24-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.4% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood leads Washington in OBP (.414), slugging percentage (.553) and total hits (60) this season. He has a .276 batting average.

He ranks 40th in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Wood hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .563 with a double, two home runs, six walks and three RBIs.

C.J. Abrams has hit 12 homers this season while driving in 47 runs. He's batting .294 this season and slugging .549 with an on-base percentage of .388.

His batting average is 21st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage 12th.

Abrams takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Daylen Lile has 58 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.315/.429.

Curtis Mead has seven home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .236 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts is batting .245 with three doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 88th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets has racked up 38 hits to pace his team. He has a batting average of .248 while slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 84th in batting average, 86th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado has five doubles, nine home runs and 26 walks while hitting .169.

Miguel Andujar has 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs and five walks while hitting .267.

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