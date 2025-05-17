Padres vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 17

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB squads busy on Saturday, up against the Seattle Mariners.

Padres vs Mariners Game Info

San Diego Padres (27-16) vs. Seattle Mariners (24-19)

Date: Saturday, May 17, 2025

Saturday, May 17, 2025 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and ROOT Sports NW

Padres vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-184) | SEA: (+154)

SD: (-184) | SEA: (+154) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+112) | SEA: +1.5 (-134)

SD: -1.5 (+112) | SEA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Padres vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 5-2, 3.05 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 1-2, 6.91 ERA

The Padres will call on Nick Pivetta (5-2) against the Mariners and Emerson Hancock (1-2). Pivetta and his team have a record of 6-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Pivetta's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mariners are 4-2-0 against the spread when Hancock starts. The Mariners are 3-1 in Hancock's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (61.8%)

Padres vs Mariners Moneyline

The Padres vs Mariners moneyline has San Diego as a -184 favorite, while Seattle is a +154 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Mariners are -134 to cover, and the Padres are +112.

Padres vs Mariners Over/Under

The Padres-Mariners game on May 17 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Padres vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 23 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (69.6%) in those contests.

This season San Diego has come away with a win six times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -184 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 19 of 42 chances this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 25-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have compiled a 9-8 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 52.9% of those games).

Seattle has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 43 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-16-2).

The Mariners have gone 21-22-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with 50 hits, batting .307 this season with 17 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .380 and a slugging percentage of .552.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 14th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with an OPS of .879. He has a slash line of .331/.401/.478 this season.

He ranks fifth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Luis Arraez has collected 45 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

Arraez has recorded a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double.

Xander Bogaerts has three home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .238 this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 39 hits, a team-best for the Mariners. He's batting .250 and slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is seventh in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Jorge Polanco has six doubles, 10 home runs and eight walks while hitting .324. He's slugging .649 with an on-base percentage of .372.

Julio Rodriguez has accumulated a slugging percentage of .408, a team-best for the Mariners.

J.P. Crawford leads his team with a .385 on-base percentage.

Padres vs Mariners Head to Head

5/16/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 9/11/2024: 5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/10/2024: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/10/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/9/2024: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/9/2023: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/8/2023: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/7/2023: 10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/6/2023: 4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 SEA (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/14/2022: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

