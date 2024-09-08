Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants.

Padres vs Giants Game Info

San Diego Padres (81-63) vs. San Francisco Giants (70-73)

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: NBCS-BA

Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-126) | SF: (+108)

SD: (-126) | SF: (+108) Spread: SD: +1.5 (-210) | SF: -1.5 (+172)

SD: +1.5 (-210) | SF: -1.5 (+172) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove (Padres) - 5-4, 4.09 ERA vs Spencer Bivens (Giants) - 3-1, 2.86 ERA

The Padres will look to Joe Musgrove (5-4) against the Giants and Spencer Bivens (3-1). Musgrove's team is 7-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Musgrove's team has a record of 6-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Bivens has started just one game with a set spread, which the Giants covered. The Giants were the moneyline underdog for one Bivens start this season -- they won.

Padres vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -126 favorite at home.

Padres vs Giants Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Padres. The Giants are +172 to cover, while the Padres are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Padres vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Giants game on Sept. 8 has been set at 6.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Padres vs Giants Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 50, or 56.2%, of the 89 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Diego has a record of 39-27 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -126 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 76 of their 142 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 142 games with a line this season, the Padres have a mark of 70-72-0 against the spread.

The Giants have put together a 26-35 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.6% of those games).

San Francisco has gone 12-27 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (30.8%).

The Giants have played in 141 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times (71-66-4).

The Giants have a 67-74-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.5% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has 139 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381. He has a .278 batting average and a slugging percentage of .458.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Profar will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .276 with 26 doubles, 25 home runs and 40 walks, while slugging .469 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average is 29th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 60th, and his slugging percentage 26th.

Machado brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two home runs and seven RBI.

Jackson Merrill has 143 hits and is batting .289 this season.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .732, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .385 this season.

Arraez has safely hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .442 with two doubles, four walks and five RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has totaled 130 hits with a .333 on-base percentage and a .444 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Giants. He's batting .249.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 72nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 44th and he is 51st in slugging.

Chapman hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .342 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Heliot Ramos has 19 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 33 walks while batting .274. He's slugging .480 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Michael Conforto is hitting .231 with 25 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 40 walks.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .236 with 13 doubles, nine triples, 13 home runs and 33 walks.

Padres vs Giants Head to Head

9/7/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/6/2024: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/7/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/6/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/31/2024: 13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 3/30/2024: 9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/29/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/28/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/27/2023: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

