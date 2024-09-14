Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14
The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the San Diego Padres facing the San Francisco Giants.
Padres vs Giants Game Info
- San Diego Padres (83-65) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-76)
- Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024
- Time: 9:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California
- Coverage: SDPA
Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: SD: (-118) | SF: (-100)
- Spread: SD: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove (Padres) - 5-5, 4.54 ERA vs Mason Black (Giants) - 0-3, 7.50 ERA
The Padres will give the nod to Joe Musgrove (5-5, 4.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Mason Black (0-3, 7.50 ERA). When Musgrove starts, his team is 7-9-0 against the spread this season. Musgrove's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-6. The Giants have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Black's starts. The Giants are 1-2 in Black's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Padres vs Giants Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Padres win (60.2%)
Padres vs Giants Moneyline
- San Diego is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -100 underdog despite being at home.
Padres vs Giants Spread
- The Giants are hosting the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Giants are +146 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -176.
Padres vs Giants Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Padres-Giants on Sept. 14, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.
Padres vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Padres have won in 51, or 56%, of the 91 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season San Diego has been victorious 43 times in 78 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 79 of 146 chances this season.
- The Padres are 72-74-0 against the spread in their 146 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 65 total times this season. They've gone 27-38 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, San Francisco has gone 19-31 (38%).
- The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 146 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 73 of those games (73-69-4).
- The Giants have a 70-76-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.9% of the time).
Padres Player Leaders
- Jurickson Profar has 145 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .458.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 40th in slugging.
- Profar has recorded a base hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .237 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and two RBI.
- Manny Machado is batting .275 with 27 doubles, 26 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 30th, his on-base percentage 62nd, and his slugging percentage 29th.
- Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.390) powered by 31 extra-base hits.
- Arraez heads into this game with 11 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .455 with three walks and three RBI.
- Jackson Merrill leads San Diego with 147 hits, batting .289 this season with 54 extra-base hits.
Giants Player Leaders
- Matt Chapman has racked up an on-base percentage of .331 and a slugging percentage of .450. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .248.
- Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 80th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.
- Heliot Ramos paces his team with 113 hits. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .322.
- He is currently 43rd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.
- Michael Conforto is batting .229 with 25 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks.
- Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .236 with 14 doubles, nine triples, 15 home runs and 35 walks.
Padres vs Giants Head to Head
- 9/13/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/8/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 9/7/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/6/2024: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 4/7/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 4/6/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 3/31/2024: 13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 3/30/2024: 9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 3/29/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
