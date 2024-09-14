Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 14

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the San Diego Padres facing the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Padres vs Giants Game Info

San Diego Padres (83-65) vs. San Francisco Giants (72-76)

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

9:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: SDPA

Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-118) | SF: (-100)

SD: (-118) | SF: (-100) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176)

SD: -1.5 (+146) | SF: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Musgrove (Padres) - 5-5, 4.54 ERA vs Mason Black (Giants) - 0-3, 7.50 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Joe Musgrove (5-5, 4.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Mason Black (0-3, 7.50 ERA). When Musgrove starts, his team is 7-9-0 against the spread this season. Musgrove's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-6. The Giants have a 2-3-0 record against the spread in Black's starts. The Giants are 1-2 in Black's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Padres vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (60.2%)

Padres vs Giants Moneyline

San Diego is the favorite, -118 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -100 underdog despite being at home.

Padres vs Giants Spread

The Giants are hosting the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Giants are +146 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -176.

Padres vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Padres-Giants on Sept. 14, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Giants Betting Trends

The Padres have won in 51, or 56%, of the 91 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Diego has been victorious 43 times in 78 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 79 of 146 chances this season.

The Padres are 72-74-0 against the spread in their 146 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 65 total times this season. They've gone 27-38 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, San Francisco has gone 19-31 (38%).

The Giants have had an over/under set by bookmakers 146 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 73 of those games (73-69-4).

The Giants have a 70-76-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.9% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Jurickson Profar has 145 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381. He has a .280 batting average and a slugging percentage of .458.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is 40th in slugging.

Profar has recorded a base hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .237 with two doubles, a home run, seven walks and two RBI.

Manny Machado is batting .275 with 27 doubles, 26 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 30th, his on-base percentage 62nd, and his slugging percentage 29th.

Luis Arraez leads San Diego in slugging percentage (.390) powered by 31 extra-base hits.

Arraez heads into this game with 11 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .455 with three walks and three RBI.

Jackson Merrill leads San Diego with 147 hits, batting .289 this season with 54 extra-base hits.

Giants Player Leaders

Matt Chapman has racked up an on-base percentage of .331 and a slugging percentage of .450. Both lead the Giants. He's batting .248.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 80th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos paces his team with 113 hits. He has a batting average of .267 while slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .322.

He is currently 43rd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Michael Conforto is batting .229 with 25 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 41 walks.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .236 with 14 doubles, nine triples, 15 home runs and 35 walks.

Padres vs Giants Head to Head

9/13/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/8/2024: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/7/2024: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/6/2024: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/7/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/6/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/5/2024: 3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/31/2024: 13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 3/30/2024: 9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/29/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.