Padres vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

The San Diego Padres versus the San Francisco Giants is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Padres vs Giants Game Info

San Diego Padres (2-3) vs. San Francisco Giants (2-1)

Date: Sunday, March 31, 2024

Sunday, March 31, 2024 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MLB Network

Padres vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-154) | SF: (+130)

SD: (-154) | SF: (+130) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+136) | SF: +1.5 (-164)

SD: -1.5 (+136) | SF: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Padres vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 1-0, 8.10 ERA vs Daulton Jefferies (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Padres will call on Michael King versus the Giants and Daulton Jefferies. In games King pitched with a spread last season, his team was 3-6-0 ATS. King and his team lost each of the three games he appeared in last season when they were the moneyline favorite. Jefferies and his team were underdogs on the moneyline each game he pitched a season ago.

Padres vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (66.1%)

Padres vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -154 favorite at home.

Padres vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Padres. The Giants are -164 to cover, and the Padres are +136.

Padres vs Giants Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Padres-Giants contest on March 31, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Padres vs Giants Betting Trends

The Padres came away with 68 wins in the 117 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season San Diego came away with a win 42 times in 67 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents hit the over in 64 of their 158 games with a total last season.

The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline 74 times last season. They finished 34-40 in those games.

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer last year, San Francisco went 9-13 (40.9%).

The Giants combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 67 times last season for a 67-89-4 record against the over/under.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. ended his last campaign with 148 hits, an OBP of .322 plus a slugging percentage of .449.

Xander Bogaerts had an OPS of .790, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .440.

Last season, Manny Machado had 140 base hits, batting .258 with 51 extra-base hits.

Ha-Seong Kim finished with an OBP of .351 while batting .260 with 84 runs scored.

Giants Player Leaders

Jorge Soler had 126 hits with a batting average of .250 last season.

Wilmer Flores hit .284 with 22 doubles, 23 home runs and 41 walks.

LaMonte Wade Jr accumulated a .373 on-base percentage last season while batting .256.

Thairo Estrada slugged .416 while batting .271.

Padres vs Giants Head to Head

3/30/2024: 9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/29/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/28/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/27/2023: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/26/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/25/2023: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/3/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/2/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/1/2023: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/31/2023: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

