Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB squads busy on Thursday, up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Diego Padres (46-46) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-47)

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Thursday, July 9, 2026 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and Dbacks.TV

Padres vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-126) | ARI: (+108)

SD: (-126) | ARI: (+108) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+164) | ARI: +1.5 (-200)

SD: -1.5 (+164) | ARI: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning (Padres) - 1-6, 6.71 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 6-8, 5.71 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Griffin Canning (1-6) to the mound, while Merrill Kelly (6-8) will answer the bell for the Diamondbacks. Canning's team is 3-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Canning's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Diamondbacks are 8-7-0 against the spread when Kelly starts. The Diamondbacks are 3-6 in Kelly's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (53.2%)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Padres, Arizona is the underdog at +108, and San Diego is -126 playing at home.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Padres are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+164 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -200 to cover.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The over/under for the Padres versus Diamondbacks game on July 9 has been set at 8.5, with -124 odds on the over and +102 odds on the under.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Padres have been chosen as favorites in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (55.6%) in those games.

This year San Diego has won 14 of 25 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in 40 of their 92 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have posted a record of 50-42-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks are 18-32 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 36% of those games).

Arizona has a 13-23 record (winning just 36.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by bookmakers 91 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 38 of those games (38-50-3).

The Diamondbacks have covered 52.7% of their games this season, going 48-43-0 against the spread.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego OPS (.730) this season. He has a .284 batting average, an on-base percentage of .345, and a slugging percentage of .385.

Among qualified hitters, he is 30th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 113th in slugging.

Tatis will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with three doubles and two RBIs.

Manny Machado is hitting .188 with 16 doubles, 18 home runs and 44 walks, while slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .282.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 152nd, his on-base percentage 145th, and his slugging percentage 96th.

Gavin Sheets leads San Diego in total hits (62) this season, and 29 of those have gone for extra bases.

Xander Bogaerts has eight home runs, 35 RBI and a batting average of .228 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte has a .482 slugging percentage, which leads the Diamondbacks. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 53rd, his on-base percentage is 89th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Marte hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .211 with a double, a triple and three walks.

Corbin Carroll's 86 hits and .353 on-base percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .497.

His batting average ranks 65th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 27th in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .243 with 13 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 52 walks.

Ildemaro Vargas is batting .257 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/8/2026: 10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/7/2026: 4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/6/2026: 8-0 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-0 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/26/2026: 12-7 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 15, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-7 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 15, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/25/2026: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2025: 12-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/26/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/6/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2025: 10-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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