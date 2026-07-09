Giants vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 9

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants are among the MLB teams busy on Thursday, up against the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Giants vs Rockies Game Info

San Francisco Giants (38-54) vs. Colorado Rockies (38-56)

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Thursday, July 9, 2026 Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Rockies.TV

Giants vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-142) | COL: (+120)

SF: (-142) | COL: (+120) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+155) | COL: +1.5 (-188)

SF: -1.5 (+155) | COL: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Giants vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Giants) vs Ryan Feltner (Rockies) - 3-2, 0.00 ERA

Feltner (3-2) gets the start for the Rockies. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Giants. The Rockies have a 7-5-0 ATS record in Feltner's 12 starts that had a set spread. The Rockies are 6-6 in Feltner's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Giants vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (62.9%)

Giants vs Rockies Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. Rockies reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-142) and Colorado as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Giants vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Rockies are -188 to cover, and the Giants are +155.

Giants vs Rockies Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Giants-Rockies on July 9, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Giants have been favorites in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (41.9%) in those contests.

This season San Francisco has been victorious two times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 43 of their 89 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 38-51-0 against the spread this season.

The Rockies have gone 38-53 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Colorado has gone 31-47 (39.7%).

In the 92 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-46-3).

The Rockies have put together a 52-40-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.5% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .816, fueled by an OBP of .360 to go with a slugging percentage of .457. He has a .324 batting average, as well.

He is third in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Jung Hoo Lee has 20 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 14 walks. He's batting .308 and slugging .437 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him sixth, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 68th.

Casey Schmitt has 92 hits and is batting .275 this season.

Rafael Devers has been key for San Francisco with 86 hits, an OBP of .311 plus a slugging percentage of .472.

Rockies Player Leaders

T.J. Rumfield has a team-high .481 slugging percentage. He's batting .296 with an on-base percentage of .375.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 36th in slugging.

Hunter Goodman's 81 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .318.

His batting average is 89th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 101st, and he is eighth in slugging.

Jake McCarthy is batting .302 with 17 doubles, six triples, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Kyle Karros is hitting .263 with 18 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 39 walks.

Giants vs Rockies Head to Head

7/5/2026: 7-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

7-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 7/3/2026: 15-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

15-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/31/2026: 19-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

19-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/30/2026: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/29/2026: 8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-6 COL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/28/2025: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/27/2025: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/26/2025: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/3/2025: 10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/2/2025: 7-4 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

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