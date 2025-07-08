Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the San Diego Padres facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Diego Padres (48-42) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (45-46)

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Tuesday, July 8, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and ARID

Padres vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-126) | ARI: (+108)

SD: (-126) | ARI: (+108) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+176) | ARI: +1.5 (-215)

SD: -1.5 (+176) | ARI: +1.5 (-215) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Pivetta (Padres) - 9-2, 3.25 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 7-4, 3.55 ERA

The Padres will look to Nick Pivetta (9-2) versus the Diamondbacks and Merrill Kelly (7-4). Pivetta and his team are 10-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Pivetta's team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-4). The Diamondbacks are 6-10-0 against the spread when Kelly starts. The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Kelly's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those games.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (54%)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

San Diego is a -126 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +108 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Padres, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Diamondbacks are +176 to cover the spread, and the Padres are -215.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Padres-Diamondbacks on July 8, with the over at -124 and the under at +102.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in 27, or 60%, of the 45 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season San Diego has been victorious 24 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 37 of their 89 opportunities.

The Padres have posted a record of 47-42-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog 28 total times this season. They've finished 13-15 in those games.

Arizona has a 10-5 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Diamondbacks have played in 88 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 47 times (47-37-4).

The Diamondbacks have covered 46.6% of their games this season, going 41-47-0 ATS.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado leads San Diego with 101 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .484. He's batting .293 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .259 with 47 walks and 63 runs scored. He's slugging .440.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging in the major leagues.

Luis Arraez is batting .292 with a .401 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.

Arraez has recorded at least one base hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .450 with two walks and two RBIs.

Gavin Sheets has 13 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .261 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo a has .371 on-base percentage to pace the Diamondbacks. He's batting .271 while slugging .413.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 52nd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor paces his team with a .469 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .299 with an on-base percentage of .358.

He is currently 10th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Eugenio Suarez has 17 doubles, 28 home runs and 23 walks while batting .252.

Corbin Carroll paces his team with 75 hits.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

7/7/2025: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/15/2025: 8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-2 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/14/2025: 8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

8-7 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/13/2025: 5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/29/2024: 11-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

11-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/28/2024: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/27/2024: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/7/2024: 9-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-1 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/6/2024: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/5/2024: 10-8 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

