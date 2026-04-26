Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The San Diego Padres are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, up against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Diego Padres (18-8) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12)

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu -- Mexico City, Mexico

Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu -- Mexico City, Mexico Coverage: Dbacks.TV and Padres.TV

Padres vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-120) | ARI: (+102)

SD: (-120) | ARI: (+102) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+114) | ARI: +1.5 (-137)

SD: -1.5 (+114) | ARI: +1.5 (-137) Total: 15.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 3-1, 2.28 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 1-2, 6.97 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Michael King (3-1, 2.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Ryne Nelson (1-2, 6.97 ERA). King and his team are 2-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. King's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Nelson starts, the Diamondbacks have gone 2-3-0 against the spread. The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Nelson's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (52.8%)

Padres vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

San Diego is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +102 underdog at home.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Padres are at the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -137 to cover.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

The Padres-Diamondbacks contest on April 26 has been given an over/under of 15.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

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Padres vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Padres have been victorious in nine, or 75%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year San Diego has won nine of 11 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Padres have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 10 of 26 chances this season.

The Padres are 17-9-0 against the spread in their 26 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 43.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (7-9).

Arizona has a record of 7-6 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (53.8%).

The Diamondbacks have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 26 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 15 of those games (15-10-1).

The Diamondbacks have collected an 18-8-0 record ATS this season (covering 69.2% of the time).

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts leads San Diego OPS (.792) this season. He has a .280 batting average, an on-base percentage of .362, and a slugging percentage of .430.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 42nd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

Ramon Laureano has 24 hits, which ranks first among San Diego batters this season. He's batting .255 with 10 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 72nd, his on-base percentage 119th, and his slugging percentage 49th.

Jackson Merrill has collected 20 base hits, an OBP of .278 and a slugging percentage of .357 this season.

Manny Machado has two home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .198 this season.

Machado has safely hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a walk and an RBI.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has racked up a team-best OBP (.400), and paces the Diamondbacks in hits (24). He's batting .289 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 14th and he is 10th in slugging.

Ildemaro Vargas' .649 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .351 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Geraldo Perdomo has three doubles, three triples, a home run and 14 walks while batting .250.

Ketel Marte is batting .240 with three doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Padres vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/25/2026: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 16, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/28/2025: 12-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/27/2025: 5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

5-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/26/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/6/2025: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/5/2025: 10-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/4/2025: 6-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/10/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/9/2025: 8-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-2 ARI (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/8/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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