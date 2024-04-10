Padres vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The San Diego Padres will take on the Chicago Cubs in MLB action on Wednesday.

Padres vs Cubs Game Info

San Diego Padres (6-8) vs. Chicago Cubs (7-4)

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: MARQ

Padres vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-152) | CHC: (+128)

SD: (-152) | CHC: (+128) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+136) | CHC: +1.5 (-162)

SD: -1.5 (+136) | CHC: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 0-1, 3.37 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Cubs) - 0-1, 11.74 ERA

The Padres will call on Dylan Cease (0-1) against the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (0-1). Cease has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Cease's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Hendricks has started two games with set spreads, and the Cubs went 1-1-0. The Cubs were the moneyline underdog for two Hendricks starts this season -- they split the games.

Padres vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (58.1%)

Padres vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Padres, Chicago is the underdog at +128, and San Diego is -152 playing at home.

Padres vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are +1.5 on the spread (-162 to cover), and San Diego is +136 to cover the runline.

Padres vs Cubs Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Padres-Cubs on April 10, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Padres vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with three wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Diego has been listed as a favorite of -152 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Padres and their opponents have gone over in six of their 14 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres are 5-9-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have won four of the eight games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50%).

Chicago has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 11 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cubs, they have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-4-0).

The Cubs have gone 7-4-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads San Diego with 14 hits, batting .264 this season with five extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .328 and a slugging percentage of .509.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Jake Cronenworth has hit one homers this season while driving in 11 runs. He's batting .288 this season and slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .356.

His batting average is 64th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 68th, and his slugging percentage 66th.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .250 with a .339 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Bogaerts heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI.

Luis Campusano has been key for San Diego with 14 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .465.

Cubs Player Leaders

Christopher Morel has totaled 14 hits with a .605 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Cubs. He's batting .326 and with an on-base percentage of .370.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage is 56th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Morel hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Seiya Suzuki leads his team with a .535 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .326 with an on-base percentage of .404.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 28th, his on-base percentage is 25th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Ian Happ a has .415 on-base percentage to pace the Cubs.

Dansby Swanson is batting .270 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six walks.

Padres vs Cubs Head to Head

4/9/2024: 5-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/8/2024: 9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-8 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/4/2023: 7-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/3/2023: 6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/2/2023: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/27/2023: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/26/2023: 5-3 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/25/2023: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/16/2022: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 6/15/2022: 19-5 SD (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

