2 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Yankees at Dodgers on Sunday 6/1/25

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which ones stand out today as the New York Yankees take on the Los Angeles Dodgers?

This high-profile World Series rematch has just looked like more of the same. Los Angeles blasted New York for an 18-2 victory on Saturday that was never competitive. Can the Yankees avoid a sweep on Sunday Night Baseball?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Yankees at Dodgers

This line didn't finish the bottom of the second yesterday amidst the Dodgers' onslaught. We've got two great candidates for the first pitching-oriented game of this star-studded series.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is tracking for his first All-Star appearance behind a sensational 2.85 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 30.5% strikeout rate. A 28.2% flyball rate allowed has enabled him to escape MLB's second-best park for jacks relatively unscathed, per a 1.86 home ERA.

Meanwhile, don't sleep on Ryan Yarbrough as he's slowly exiting from "spot start" duties. Yarbrough worked up to 88 pitches in his last outing, and his own 3.54 SIERA has remained stable through his transition to a starter.

The Dodgers sport MLB's best team OPS (.825) against righties, but it lags a bit behind against southpaws (.800). In general, if we're going to dare take an under involving them, it's this side of the dish.

New York has scored just 11 runs in four games and, now, has to face Yamamoto. If Yarbrough can stay relatively clean, we could sail through five innings tonight.

Here's another overreaction to this Dodgers matchup for the left-handed hurler.

Yarbrough's 11.6% swinging-strike rate in 2025 is a nice display of stuff. We'd expect him close to a 23.0% K rate with that mark, and he sits at 24.8% through 35.1 innings. With an increasing pitch count, why is he being treated like a low-skill pitcher?

L.A.'s strikeout rate isn't high against lefties (21.0%) or righties (21.0%), but it's also not a true outlier. Yes, it's bizarrely identical in both splits as we hit June.

FanDuel Research's MLB player prop projections expect 4.07 median strikeouts from Yarbrough in this one, implying closer to -138 odds for at least four Ks. If we're backing a clean outing in general, it only makes sense to also see this as undervalued.

