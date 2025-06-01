FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Sunday 6/1/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Garrett Crochet ($10,600)

Though unthinkable in 2023, we can target the Atlanta Braves with a lefty today. That's a combination of Garrett Crochet's 3.11 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 29.8% strikeout rate being really good, and the Bravos' team wRC+ (79) and strikeout rate (24.4%) sitting in baseball's bottom 10 against southpaws. Favorable hitting conditions aren't ideal, but I definitely prefer him to brutal matchups for both Hunter Brown and Kris Bubic against two of MLB's hottest offenses.

Clay Holmes ($9,600)

I have a feeling most will start here -- as they do anytime the Colorado Rockies are away from Coors Field. Clay Holmes' 3.84 SIERA is an excellent return for the converted reliever's first campaign starting, and the 9-49 Rockies are pathetic in many aspects, but the .650 team OPS against righties (28th in MLB) is especially laughable considering it's not adjusted for park. Holmes' 8.9% swinging-strike rate isn't special, but the Rox punch out a ton in his split (26.6 K%).

Gavin Williams ($8,400)

With Mike Trout back, the Los Angeles Angels' potency is increased, but Trout's 27.7% K rate can help even further in fantasy. Gavin Williams draws the Halos allowing 1.37 HR/9 but also possessing a massive 25.8% strikeout rate for his salary. Amidst an up-and-down campaign, he's already topped 39 FanDuel points in four starts. Williams is an interesting tournament pivot if a high-salaried offense is on your mind.

Stacks to Target

Toronto Blue Jays

Players to Target: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($3,400), George Springer ($3,200), Ernie Clement ($2,800), and Alejandro Kirk ($2,700)

The Toronto Blue Jays bullied a left-handed starter for a final total of 11 runs on Friday, and they'll draw another mediocre one today. JP Sears has now coughed up 2.04 HR/9 after another miserable start, which isn't a mystery given extremely elevated flyball (48.1%) and hard-hit (43.4%) rates against him. The depth of this crew versus southpaws is pretty insane; they're quietly 7th in team OPS (.761) across MLB in the split.

New York Mets

Players to Target: Pete Alonso ($4,100), Francisco Lindor ($4,000), Juan Soto ($3,800), and Starling Marte ($2,600)

Oh, good grief. A new face in the Colorado rotation probably isn't talented given they'd take anyone with a pulse, but Carson Palmquist seems especially out of his element. Palmquist's 6.33 SIERA has come with a higher rate of walks (12.1%) than strikeouts (9.1%). Colorado's 4.09 bullpen SIERA (29th in MLB) isn't much relief. The New York Mets have lived in this section all week with friendly matchups, and this one arguably takes the cake as they look to bust out the brooms.

Cleveland Guardians

Players to Target: Jose Ramirez ($3,800), Steven Kwan ($3,100), Carlos Santana ($3,000), and Daniel Schneemann ($2,600)

Getting fooled for a third time this weekend by the Baltimore Orioles seems unforgivable. Instead, the Cleveland Guardians are an interesting spot that'll likely go overlooked in tournaments. Cleveland draws Jack Kochanowicz's 5.03 SIERA and a bullpen that's 4.22 SIERA ranked 28th in MLB during the month of May. This stack is versatile, and Jose Ramirez's salary is a unique, different way to spend as most look toward the Metropolitans.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking to build some MLB DFS lineups? Check out FanDuel’s daily fantasy baseball lobby to see all the offerings for today’s slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.