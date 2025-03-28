Padres vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 5:16 p.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Atlanta Braves.

Padres vs Braves Game Info

San Diego Padres (1-0) vs. Atlanta Braves (0-1)

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Friday, March 28, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: PETCO Park -- San Diego, California

PETCO Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: SDPA and FDSSO

Padres vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SD: (-138) | ATL: (+118)

SD: (-138) | ATL: (+118) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+160) | ATL: +1.5 (-194)

SD: -1.5 (+160) | ATL: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Padres) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Reynaldo López (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Padres will give the nod to Dylan Cease against the Braves and Reynaldo Lopez. In 35 games he pitched with a spread last season, Cease and his team finished with a 20-15-0 record ATS. Cease and his team won 60% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 18-12. Last season Lopez and his team were 13-12-0 against the spread when he pitched. Lopez and his team went 4-1 in games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Padres vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Padres win (54.6%)

Padres vs Braves Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Padres vs. Braves reveal San Diego as the favorite (-138) and Atlanta as the underdog (+118) on the road.

Padres vs Braves Spread

The Padres are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Braves. The Padres are +160 to cover the spread, while the Braves are -194.

Padres vs Braves Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Padres-Braves on March 28, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Padres vs Braves Betting Trends

The Padres won in 60, or 58.8%, of the 102 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last year, San Diego won 37 of 60 games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents hit the over in 87 of their 167 games with a total last season.

The Braves won 42.9% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (12-16).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer last year, Atlanta went 1-5 (16.7%).

The Braves combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 59 times last season for a 59-98-5 record against the over/under.

Padres Player Leaders

Last season, Manny Machado finished with 29 home runs, 105 RBI and a batting average of .275 last season.

Jackson Merrill had 162 hits while batting .292 with 61 extra-base hits.

Luis Arraez had an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .392 last season.

Jake Cronenworth slashed .241/.324/.390 and finished with an OPS of .714.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna had 183 hits with a .546 slugging percentage last season.

Jurickson Profar had a .380 OBP and batted .280.

Matt Olson hit .247 with 37 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 71 walks a season ago.

Ozzie Albies hit .251 with 29 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Padres vs Braves Head to Head

3/27/2025: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/2/2024: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 10/1/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/14/2024: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/13/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/12/2024: 6-1 ATL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 ATL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/20/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/20/2024: 6-5 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/19/2024: 9-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/17/2024: 3-1 SD (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

