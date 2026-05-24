Padres vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Diego Padres and the Athletics.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Padres vs Athletics Game Info

San Diego Padres (30-20) vs. Athletics (26-25)

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Petco Park -- San Diego, California

Petco Park -- San Diego, California Coverage: Padres.TV and NBCS-CA

Padres vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-162) | OAK: (+136)

SD: (-162) | OAK: (+136) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+130) | OAK: +1.5 (-156)

SD: -1.5 (+130) | OAK: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Padres vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 4-2, 2.31 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 3-2, 6.14 ERA

The probable pitchers are Michael King (4-2) for the Padres and Jacob Lopez (3-2) for the Athletics. King and his team have a record of 4-6-0 against the spread when he starts. When King starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-4. The Athletics are 5-4-0 against the spread when Lopez starts. The Athletics are 5-2 in Lopez's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (58.5%)

Padres vs Athletics Moneyline

The Padres vs Athletics moneyline has the Padres as a -162 favorite, while the Athletics are a +136 underdog on the road.

Padres vs Athletics Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Padres are +130 to cover, while the Athletics are -156 to cover.

Padres vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Padres-Athletics on May 24, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Padres have been favorites in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (60%) in those contests.

This year, the Padres have won five of eight games when listed as at least -162 or better on the moneyline.

The Padres and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 50 games with a total this season.

The Padres are 29-21-0 against the spread in their 50 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have gone 18-15 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 54.5% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 4-7 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (36.4%).

The Athletics have played in 51 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-26-1).

The Athletics have gone 26-25-0 against the spread this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts has three doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks while batting .243. He has an on-base percentage of .311 and a slugging percentage of .379.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 113th, and he is 109th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets leads the Padres in OBP (.335) and total hits (35) this season. He's batting .254 while slugging .522.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 78th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Sheets enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBIs.

Manny Machado is batting .179 with a .347 slugging percentage and 24 RBI this year.

Miguel Andujar has five home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .289 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz a has .443 on-base percentage to lead the Athletics. He's batting .281 while slugging .489.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 37th, his on-base percentage is first, and he is 30th in slugging.

Kurtz enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with three doubles, six walks and eight RBIs.

Shea Langeliers' 59 hits and .564 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .314 with an on-base percentage of .387.

He is eighth in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage in the majors.

Tyler Soderstrom has 14 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .198.

Carlos Cortes is hitting .345 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

Padres vs Athletics Head to Head

5/22/2026: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/9/2025: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/8/2025: 10-4 OAK (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-4 OAK (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/7/2025: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/12/2024: 5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/11/2024: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/10/2024: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/17/2023: 10-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

10-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/16/2023: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/15/2023: 8-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

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