Packers vs Saints Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 16 Monday Night Football

In NFL action on Monday, the Green Bay Packers take on the New Orleans Saints.

Packers vs Saints Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Packers win (83.6%)

Packers vs Saints Point Spread

The Packers are 14.5-point favorites against the Saints. The Packers are -102 to cover the spread, while the Saints are -120 to cover as a 14.5-point underdog.

Packers vs Saints Over/Under

Packers versus Saints on Dec. 23 has an over/under of 42.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

Packers vs Saints Moneyline

Green Bay is a -1099 favorite on the moneyline, while New Orleans is a +700 underdog on the road.

Packers vs Saints Betting Trends

Green Bay has covered the spread eight times in 14 games.

There have been six Packers games (out of 14) that hit the over this year.

The Saints are 6-8-0 against the spread this season.

Out of 14 Saints games so far this season, seven have gone over the total.

Packers vs Saints Odds & Spread

