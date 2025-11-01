Pacers vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

Pacers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN, NBCS-BA, and NBA TV

The Indiana Pacers (0-5) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (4-2) on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as big, 11-point underdogs. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN, NBCS-BA, and NBA TV. The point total in the matchup is set at 230.5.

Pacers vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -11 230.5 -490 +380

Pacers vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (53.7%)

Pacers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Pacers are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

This season, four of the Warriors' games have gone over the point total out of five chances.

Pacers games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry averages 27 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Jimmy Butler III is averaging 21.7 points, 4.5 assists and 5.5 boards.

Jonathan Kuminga averages 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7 assists per contest, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 43.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 24.6 points for the Pacers, plus 9.8 boards and 5.2 assists.

Jarace Walker averages 12.2 points, 5.4 boards and 3.8 assists. He is also draining 32.8% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 2.4 treys per contest.

Per game, Ben Sheppard gives the Pacers 7.6 points, 6.8 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Pacers are receiving 11 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Aaron Nesmith.

The Pacers are getting 5 points, 2.6 boards and 0.8 assists per game from Jay Huff.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.