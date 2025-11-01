Celtics vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 1

Celtics vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 1, 2025

Saturday, November 1, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NBCS-BOS and SCHN

The Boston Celtics (3-3) are 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (2-2) on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS and SCHN. The matchup's over/under is set at 225.5.

Celtics vs. Rockets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rockets -5.5 225.5 -215 +180

Celtics vs. Rockets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (61.2%)

Celtics vs. Rockets Betting Trends

The Rockets compiled a 43-38-1 record against the spread last season.

The Celtics won once ATS (1-1) as underdogs of 5.5 points or greater last season.

Rockets games went over the point total 45 out of 82 times last season.

Last season, 37 of the Celtics' 82 games went over the point total.

At home last season, Houston had a worse record against the spread (21-19-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (22-19-0).

Against the spread last season, Boston had better results away (21-19-1) than at home (18-23-0).

Rockets Leaders

Alperen Sengun collected 19.1 points, 10.3 boards and 4.9 assists last season. He also drained 49.6% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Kevin Durant posted 26.6 points, 6 boards and 4.2 assists. He also delivered 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Amen Thompson's stats last season included 14.1 points, 8.2 boards and 3.8 assists per game. He made 55.7% of his shots from the field.

Fred VanVleet put up 14.1 points, 3.7 boards and 5.6 assists per game, plus 1.6 steals (seventh in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

Tari Eason's numbers last season were 12 points, 6.4 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He drained 48.7% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.1 triples.

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown is averaging 27.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Celtics.

Per game, Derrick White gets the Celtics 16.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 1 block.

Payton Pritchard averages 14.7 points, 4.7 boards and 5.8 assists. He is sinking 40% of his shots from the floor and 17.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Neemias Queta's numbers on the season are 8.2 points, 8.2 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 62.5% of his shots from the floor.

The Celtics get 15.5 points per game from Anfernee Simons, plus 2.7 boards and 1.7 assists.

