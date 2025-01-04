Pacers vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 4

Pacers vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Saturday, January 4, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: AZFamily and FDSIN

The Phoenix Suns (15-17) are 2-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (17-18) on Saturday, January 4, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSIN. The over/under in the matchup is set at 233.5.

Pacers vs. Suns Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -2 233.5 -134 +114

Pacers vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (56.4%)

Pacers vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Pacers have put together a record of 14-19-2 against the spread this season.

The Suns are 11-21-0 against the spread this season.

Pacers games have gone over the total 23 times out of 32 chances this season.

The Suns have eclipsed the over/under 53.1% of the time this year (17 of 32 games with a set point total).

Indiana has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered five times in 14 games at home, and it has covered nine times in 21 games when playing on the road.

In home games, the Pacers exceed the total 78.6% of the time (11 of 14 games). They've hit the over in 57.1% of road games (12 of 21 contests).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.278, 5-13-0 record) than on the road (.429, 6-8-0).

Suns games have finished above the over/under 38.9% of the time at home (seven of 18), and 71.4% of the time away (10 of 14).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

Pascal Siakam averages 19.8 points, 7.3 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 52.2% from the field and 43.9% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 15.1 points, 7.1 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 48.9% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.7 points, 6.1 boards and 1.8 assists.

T.J. McConnell averages 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists, shooting 55.1% from the field.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 24.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists. He is also draining 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 27.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is draining 51.2% of his shots from the floor and 41.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.4 treys.

The Suns receive 12.6 points per game from Tyus Jones, plus 2.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He is making 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 44.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

Per game, Bradley Beal gives the Suns 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

