Pacers vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 29

Central Division foes meet when the Indiana Pacers (25-20) host the Detroit Pistons (23-23) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. The Pistons are 5.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has a point total of 227.5.

Pacers vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -5.5 227.5 -215 +180

Pacers vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (68.3%)

Pacers vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pacers have compiled a 22-21-2 record against the spread this season.

The Pistons have played 46 games, with 23 wins against the spread.

Pacers games have gone over the total 26 times out of 46 chances this season.

Pistons games this year have gone over the total in 24 of 46 opportunities (52.2%).

Indiana has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered nine times in 20 games at home, and it has covered 13 times in 25 games on the road.

Looking at over/unders, the Pacers hit the over more consistently when playing at home, as they've exceeded the total 13 times in 20 opportunities this season (65%). On the road, they have hit the over 13 times in 25 opportunities (52%).

In 2024-25 against the spread, Detroit has a lower winning percentage at home (.381, 8-11-2 record) than on the road (.600, 15-9-1).

In terms of the over/under, Pistons games have gone over 11 of 21 times at home (52.4%), and 13 of 25 away (52%).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18 points, 3.6 rebounds and 8.7 assists.

Pascal Siakam averages 20.2 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists, shooting 52.6% from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Myles Turner is averaging 15.4 points, 6.8 boards and 1.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 2 blocked shots (fourth in league).

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.4 points, 5.9 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the field.

Pistons Leaders

Per game, Cade Cunningham gives the Pistons 24.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 9.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Per game, Jalen Duren provides the Pistons 10.1 points, 9.9 boards and 2.2 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Pistons are getting 12.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Tobias Harris.

Malik Beasley's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.4% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.7 treys (fifth in league).

Isaiah Stewart's numbers on the season are 5.5 points, 6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 52.2% of his shots from the field.

