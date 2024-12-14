Pacers vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 15

Pacers vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and Gulf Coast Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (5-21) visit the Indiana Pacers (11-15) after losing 12 straight road games. The Pacers are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 15, 2024. The matchup's point total is set at 223.

Pacers vs. Pelicans Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -5.5 223 -225 +188

Pacers vs. Pelicans Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (59.5%)

Pacers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pacers have compiled an 8-16-2 record against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have 10 wins against the spread in 26 games this year.

Pacers games have gone over the total 18 times this season.

Pelicans games this season have hit the over on 13 of 26 set point totals (50%).

At home, Indiana has a better record against the spread (4-6-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (4-10-1).

The Pacers have eclipsed the total more consistently at home, hitting the over in nine of 11 home matchups (81.8%). In road games, they have hit the over in nine of 15 games (60%).

New Orleans' winning percentage against the spread at home is .538 (7-6-0). On the road, it is .231 (3-10-0).

Pelicans games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (seven times out of 13) than away (six of 13) this season.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 18 points, 3.3 boards and 8.5 assists per contest, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made treys.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 19.8 points, 6.6 boards and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 53.4% from the field and 42.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Myles Turner averages 14.9 points, 7 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per game.

T.J. McConnell is averaging 11.5 points, 2.5 boards and 4 assists.

Pelicans Leaders

Brandon Ingram averages 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He is also draining 46.5% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per contest.

Yves Missi averages 9.2 points, 8.3 boards and 1.2 assists. He is also making 54.8% of his shots from the floor.

CJ McCollum averages 21.5 points, 3.8 boards and 3.8 assists. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per contest.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl averages 7.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is draining 43.8% of his shots from the floor.

The Pelicans get 18.2 points per game from Trey Murphy III, plus 4.5 boards and 2.3 assists.

