Pacers vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Thursday, March 20, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: NBA TV, FDSIN, and YES

The Brooklyn Nets (23-46) are underdogs (by 9 points) to stop a seven-game road losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (39-29) on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The matchup has an over/under of 226 points.

Pacers vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -9 226 -375 +300

Pacers vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (69.7%)

Pacers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Pacers have put together a 31-35-2 record against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 69 games, with 35 wins against the spread.

This season, 36 of the Pacers' games have gone over the point total out of 69 chances.

Nets games this year have hit the over 30 times in 69 opportunities (43.5%).

Indiana has done a better job covering the spread in home games (16-14-1) than it has in road games (15-21-1).

In terms of point totals, the Pacers hit the over more often when playing at home, as they've eclipsed the total 18 times in 31 opportunities this season (58.1%). In away games, they have hit the over 18 times in 37 opportunities (48.6%).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread away (21-14-1) than at home (14-17-2) this season.

Nets games have finished above the over/under more often at home (15 times out of 33) than on the road (15 of 36) this year.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 21.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 52.8% from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Tyrese Haliburton's numbers on the season are 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9 assists per game, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 38.7% from downtown, with an average of 3 made treys.

Myles Turner averages 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists, shooting 47.3% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 16.1 points, 5.3 boards and 1.9 assists, shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.1% from downtown, with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 51.6% from the field.

Nets Leaders

Nic Claxton is averaging 10.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Nets.

D'Angelo Russell averages 12.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He is also draining 39.8% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

Per game, Keon Johnson provides the Nets 10.2 points, 3.7 boards and 2 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Jalen Wilson's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 3.2 boards and 1.8 assists per game. He is making 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Ziaire Williams averages 10.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is draining 41.2% of his shots from the floor and 34% from 3-point range, with 1.6 treys per contest.

