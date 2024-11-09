Pacers vs. Knicks NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 10

Pacers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Sunday, November 10, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: MSG and FDSIN

The New York Knicks (4-4) play the Indiana Pacers (4-5) as only 1.5-point favorites on Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET on MSG and FDSIN. The matchup's point total is set at 228.5.

Pacers vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -1.5 -112 -108 228.5 -110 -110 -134 +114

Pacers vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (53.6%)

Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have covered the spread in a game four times this season (4-4-0).

Against the spread, the Pacers are 4-4-1 this year.

Games involving the Knicks have hit the over five times out of nine chances this season.

Pacers games this year have gone over the total in six of nine opportunities (66.7%).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 24.3 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists, shooting 52.7% from the field and 55.6% from beyond the arc (fourth in NBA), with 2.5 made treys per contest.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 24 points, 2.5 boards and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is averaging 13.5 points, 5 assists and 8.9 boards.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 16.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

OG Anunoby is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 boards and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 20.7 points for the Pacers, plus 6.3 boards and 4.7 assists.

The Pacers get 14.7 points per game from Tyrese Haliburton, plus 4.6 boards and 7.7 assists.

The Pacers get 17.3 points per game from Bennedict Mathurin, plus 5.9 boards and 1.9 assists.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 16.4 points, 7.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He is draining 45.6% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. He is sinking 61.3% of his shots from the field (10th in NBA).

