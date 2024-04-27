Pacers vs. Bucks NBA Playoffs Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 28

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: TNT, BSIN, and BSWI

The Indiana Pacers bring a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. The Pacers are double-digit, 10-point favorites in the contest, which airs on TNT, BSIN, and BSWI at 7:00 PM ET. The point total is 216 for the matchup.

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -10 -108 -112 216 -112 -108 -420 +340

Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (60.7%)

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Pacers are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

In the Bucks' 82 games this season, they have 33 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Pacers have hit the over 43 times this season.

Bucks games this season have hit the over 50% of the time (41 out of 82 games with a set point total).

Indiana sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does in road games (22-19-0).

The Pacers have eclipsed the over/under more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 25 of 41 home matchups (61%). In away games, they have hit the over in 18 of 41 games (43.9%).

Milwaukee has performed better against the spread at home (19-23-0) than away (14-24-2) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Bucks games have gone over 23 of 42 times at home (54.8%), and 18 of 40 away (45%).

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 21.7 points, 7.1 boards and 4.3 assists.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 20.1 points, 3.9 boards and 10.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the field and 35.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 10.2 points, 2.7 boards and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 55.6% from the floor.

Aaron Nesmith averages 12.2 points, 3.8 boards and 1.5 assists, shooting 49.6% from the field and 41.9% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 30.4 points, 11.5 boards and 6.5 assists. He is also sinking 61.1% of his shots from the floor (seventh in league).

Damian Lillard averages 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 7 assists. He is also draining 42.4% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 3 treys per contest (ninth in NBA).

Bobby Portis' numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 50.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Per game, Brook Lopez gives the Bucks 12.5 points, 5.2 boards and 1.6 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 2.4 blocks (second in league).

Per game, Khris Middleton provides the Bucks 15.1 points, 4.7 boards and 5.3 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

