Pacers vs. Bucks: Betting Picks and Prediction for Game 2

Game 1 of the Indiana Pacers against the Milwaukee Bucks was all about Dame Time. Milwaukee's Damian Lillard posted 35 points while carrying a team-high 35.7% usage rate. The Bucks rolled without Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup, leading at halftime by 27 points and winning 109-94.

Will Milwaukee repeat their dominance in Game 2? The Bucks will likely need similar performances from key players as Giannis is doubtful for tonight.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA playoff odds for Game 2. What looks like the best bet for this Eastern Conference clash?

All NBA odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NBA Playoffs Betting

Pacers-Bucks Betting Odds

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 23rd at 8:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Bucks -1 (-112)

Total: 223.5

Moneyline:

Pacers: -102

Bucks: -116

Pacers vs. Bucks Advanced Stats Breakdown

nERD via numberFire. Adjusted offensive/defensive ratings and pace via DunksAndThrees.

Pacers: nERD: 56.3 (14th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 120.1 (2nd) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 117.9 (24th) Pace: 102.1 (2nd) Against-the-Spread Record: 44-35-3

Bucks: nERD: 60.5 (8th) Adjusted Offensive Rating: 117.6 (6th) Adjusted Defensive Rating: 115.3 (19th) Pace: 100.4 (7th) Against-the-Spread Record: 35-47



Pacers vs. Bucks Best Bet

While Lillard certainly took the spotlight for Game 1, we should also take time to highlight Milwaukee's defense. Indiana's offense, which boasts the second-highest rating, was held in check.

The Pacers totaled only 94 points while shooting 39.6% from the field and converting only 8 of 38 three-pointers (21.1%). Tyrese Haliburton's recent play is a big concern going forward. He was the NBA's regular-season leader in assists per game (10.9) and assist percentage (44.4%). Plus, Haliburton tied Nikola Jokic for the second-highest offensive rating at 122.4.

Of course, Haliburton has been the driving force in leading one of the league's best offenses. He was electric before the All-Star break, averaging 21.8 PPG and 11.7 APG while shooting 49.2% from the field and 40.0% from three. Since the break, Haliburton has seen his numbers sharply drop to 17.3 PPG and 9.6 APG while shooting 45.0% from the floor and 30.3% on threes. A drop of nearly 10 percentage points from three seems like the most concerning stat.

Simply put, Haliburton has to be better. He folded in Game 1 with nine points and only seven field goal attempts. Indiana cannot afford for Hali to be passive, especially if Lillard continues to excel.

Considering how Game 1 went, I have a hard time coming off a Bucks cover. The public is agreeing with 72% of spread picks backing Milwaukee. numberFire is also giving the Bucks a 58.3% of covering while the -112 odds suggest a 52.8% probability.

The heartbeat of the Pacers offense -- Haliburton -- has been underperforming since his injury earlier in the season. This cannot all be on Pascal Siakam. He logged 36 points in Game 1, and Milwaukee still won comfortably.

Despite Indiana giving up the fewest three-point shots and makes per game, the Bucks have totaled 38.0 three-point attempts over the last three head-to-head matchups. That's on par with their season average of 38.1 three-point shots each contest (fifth-most). They've also shot 37.6% from beyond the arc over the past five games.

Three-point shooting looks like Milwaukee's path to success until Giannis returns to the lineup. The Pacers have surrendered threes in bulk in recent matchups, and Haliburton continues to stumble. After a dominant Game 1 win, I'm backing the Bucks to cover at home.

Get in on the action today! All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg Same Game Parlay for any NBA playoff game happening April 23nd! See the promotions page for full details.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

