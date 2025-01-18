Pacers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSIN

The Philadelphia 76ers (15-24) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (23-19) on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and FDSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 223.

Pacers vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pacers -7.5 223 -310 +250

Pacers vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pacers win (62.4%)

Pacers vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Pacers have covered the spread 20 times in 42 games with a set spread.

The 76ers have 14 wins against the spread in 39 games this year.

Pacers games have gone over the total 24 times out of 39 chances this season.

76ers games this season have gone over the total in 20 of 39 opportunities (51.3%).

At home, Indiana owns a worse record against the spread (8-9-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (12-11-1).

The Pacers have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (66.7%) than away games (50%).

Against the spread, Philadelphia has had better results on the road (10-10-0) than at home (4-15-0).

76ers games have finished above the over/under 47.4% of the time at home (nine of 19), and 55% of the time on the road (11 of 20).

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.1 points, 3.6 boards and 8.8 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 7.3 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 52.3% from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Myles Turner is averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 2 blocked shots (fourth in league).

T.J. McConnell is averaging 10.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Obi Toppin averages 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 54.3% from the field and 35.1% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per game.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 26 points, 3.5 boards and 5.8 assists for the 76ers.

The 76ers receive 13.4 points per game from Kelly Oubre Jr., plus 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Paul George averages 17.2 points, 5.9 boards and 4.7 assists. He is sinking 42.3% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

The 76ers are receiving 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Guerschon Yabusele.

Per game, Joel Embiid gives the 76ers 24.4 points, 7.9 boards and 3.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1 block.

