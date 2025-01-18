Pacers vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18
Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Coverage: NBCS-PH and FDSIN
The Philadelphia 76ers (15-24) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (23-19) on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and FDSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 223.
Pacers vs. 76ers Odds & Spread
All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Pacers
|-7.5
|223
|-310
|+250
Pacers vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pacers win (62.4%)
Pacers vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Pacers have covered the spread 20 times in 42 games with a set spread.
- The 76ers have 14 wins against the spread in 39 games this year.
- Pacers games have gone over the total 24 times out of 39 chances this season.
- 76ers games this season have gone over the total in 20 of 39 opportunities (51.3%).
- At home, Indiana owns a worse record against the spread (8-9-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (12-11-1).
- The Pacers have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (66.7%) than away games (50%).
- Against the spread, Philadelphia has had better results on the road (10-10-0) than at home (4-15-0).
- 76ers games have finished above the over/under 47.4% of the time at home (nine of 19), and 55% of the time on the road (11 of 20).
Pacers Leaders
- Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.1 points, 3.6 boards and 8.8 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 20.1 points, 7.3 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 52.3% from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made treys.
- Myles Turner is averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 2 blocked shots (fourth in league).
- T.J. McConnell is averaging 10.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
- Obi Toppin averages 10.2 points, 4 boards and 1.6 assists, shooting 54.3% from the field and 35.1% from downtown, with 1.2 made treys per game.
76ers Leaders
- Tyrese Maxey is averaging 26 points, 3.5 boards and 5.8 assists for the 76ers.
- The 76ers receive 13.4 points per game from Kelly Oubre Jr., plus 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists.
- Paul George averages 17.2 points, 5.9 boards and 4.7 assists. He is sinking 42.3% of his shots from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- The 76ers are receiving 10.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Guerschon Yabusele.
- Per game, Joel Embiid gives the 76ers 24.4 points, 7.9 boards and 3.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 1 block.
