Orioles vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Chicago White Sox in MLB action on Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs White Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (39-47) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-39)

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and CHSN

Orioles vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-138) | CHW: (+118)

BAL: (-138) | CHW: (+118) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+140) | CHW: +1.5 (-170)

BAL: -1.5 (+140) | CHW: +1.5 (-170) Total: 10 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Orioles vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Orioles) vs Noah Schultz (White Sox) - 2-4, 0.00 ERA

Schultz (2-4) will take the mound for the White Sox. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Orioles. The White Sox are 3-5-0 against the spread when Schultz starts. The White Sox have a 3-3 record in Schultz's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (53.4%)

Orioles vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-White Sox, Baltimore is the favorite at -138, and Chicago is +118 playing on the road.

Orioles vs White Sox Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Orioles are +140 to cover, and the White Sox are -170.

A combined run total of 10 has been set for Orioles-White Sox on July 1, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (47.5%) in those contests.

Baltimore has a record of 6-8 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 49 of their 86 opportunities.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 42-44-0 in 86 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have won 33 of the 67 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (49.3%).

Chicago has a 19-23 record (winning 45.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer.

The White Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times this season for a 46-34-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox have covered 58% of their games this season, going 47-34-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore in total hits (80) this season while batting .248 with 34 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .472.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 91st in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson is hitting .224 with 15 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 131st in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward leads the Orioles with an OPS of .740. He has a slash line of .253/.384/.356 this season.

Adley Rutschman is batting .252 with a .326 OBP and 42 RBI for Baltimore this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated 75 hits, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .252 and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Vargas hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Colson Montgomery has 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 30 walks while batting .221. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He is currently 137th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Sam Antonacci has a team-high .391 on-base percentage.

Chase Meidroth's .386 slugging percentage paces his team.

Orioles vs White Sox Head to Head

6/29/2026: 8-2 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/8/2026: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/7/2026: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/6/2026: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/17/2025: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/16/2025: 8-7 BAL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-7 BAL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/15/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/1/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/31/2025: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/30/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

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