Mexico vs Ecuador Prediction: Best Prop Bet Preview & Best Bets Tonight World Cup 2026

⚡ KICKOFF TONIGHT 9PM ET · MEX +120 / TIE +180 / ECU +310 (3-WAY 90 MIN) · MEX -182 TO QUALIFY (REG+ET+PENS) · BTTS NO -174 · UNDER 2.5 -260 · OVER 1.5 -162 · MEXICO 1-0 +440 LEADS CORRECT SCORE · R.JIMENEZ ANYTIME +230 / SCORE-OR-ASSIST +160 · 1+ SOT -210

Match Details · Kickoff Tonight 🇲🇽 Mexico vs Ecuador 🇪🇨 · Tonight 9PM ET · Estadio Azteca Mexico City · FOX Mexico To Qualify -182 · Ecuador +148 · 3-Way ML: Mexico +120 / Tie +180 / Ecuador +310 → R16 vs ENG/DRC

📖 Prop Bet Preview — What The Board Is Telling Us

Three separate markets are all pointing in the same direction tonight: this looks like a tight, low-scoring game where one side may not find the net at all. Both Teams to Score — No is favored at -174, Under 2.5 Total Goals is priced at -260, and Over 1.5 Total Goals is still favored at -162 — together that's a market expecting somewhere around two total goals, with a real chance only one team scores them. That lines up exactly with what we know about this matchup: Mexico didn't concede a goal in three group games, and Ecuador have scored just once from open play themselves.

The correct score board backs this up directly. Mexico to win 1-0 is the shortest single exact scoreline on the entire grid at +440, with 1-1 (+460) and 0-0 (+500) right behind it — three of the board's four shortest prices are all decided by one goal or fewer. That's an unusually concentrated correct score market, and it's consistent with two well-organized, defensively disciplined teams playing for a knockout spot.

On the moneyline, note the gap between the 3-way moneyline (Mexico +120, requiring a win in 90 minutes) and To Qualify (Mexico -182, covering regulation, extra time and penalties). That's a meaningful difference — Mexico are a real favorite to advance overall, but a much shakier one to actually win inside 90 minutes outright, which is exactly what you'd expect from a match this tight.

⭐ Best Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ Best Prop #1 · The Shape Of The Match Both Teams To Score — No Mexico: 0 goals conceded in groups Ecuador: 1 open-play goal in groups -174 $17.40→$10 profit This is the cleanest read of the whole board. Mexico kept a clean sheet in all three group games, and Ecuador managed just one goal from open play across their own three — despite generating real underlying chances. The correct score grid's heaviest weighting toward 1-0, 0-0 and 0-1 scorelines all settle this exact same way. It's a short price, but it's short for good reason. ⭐ Best Prop #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Raúl Jiménez — Anytime Goalscorer Shortest price on the goalscorer board Also -210 favorite for 1+ shot on target +230 $10→$23 Jiménez is Mexico's clear focal point up top and tops every goal-related market on tonight's board — anytime goalscorer (+230), score-or-assist (+160), and the shortest 1+ shot on target price (-210) of anyone in the match. In a game expected to produce few goals, he's the single most likely source of the one Mexico is expected to score. ⭐ Best Prop #3 · Cleanest Single Scoreline Correct Score — Mexico 1-0 Shortest exact score on the grid Combines the BTTS No + Mexico win reads +440 $10→$54 This is essentially the single-scoreline version of the BTTS No / Raúl Jiménez goalscorer combination — Mexico winning 1-0 captures both of those threads in one bet at a meaningfully bigger price than either alone. It's the market's single most-backed exact result for a reason. ⭐ Best Prop #4 · Total Goals Under 2.5 Total Goals Backed by both defenses' group-stage records -260 $26→$10 profit A heavily backed favorite, but the correct score board's concentration around 1-0, 1-1, 0-0 and 0-1 scorelines all settle Under 2.5 comfortably. Pair this with Over 1.5 (-162) for a tighter "exactly 2 goals" read if you want to express the most specific version of this view. ⭐ Best Prop #5 · Anchor Play Mexico To Qualify Covers reg + ET + pens Better value than the 90-min moneyline in a tight game -182 $18.20→$10 profit In a game this tight, the 90-minute 3-way moneyline (+120) requires Mexico to actually win in regulation — a real risk if this is the low-scoring, cagey affair the rest of the board suggests. To Qualify removes that constraint entirely, covering extra time and penalties, and is the smarter way to back the Azteca factor without needing a clean 90-minute result.

📋 Full Market Snapshot — FanDuel

Moneyline & To Qualify 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Mexico / Tie / Ecuador +120 / +180 / +310 3-Way ML — 2 Up Early Payout +120 / +180 / +290 To Qualify (reg + ET + pens): Mexico / Ecuador -182 / +148

🎁 What Is "2 Up Early Payout"? This variant of the 3-way moneyline pays your bet out in full the moment your selected team goes up by two goals within 90 minutes plus stoppage time — regardless of what happens for the rest of the match. It's priced almost identically to the standard moneyline (Mexico still +120, Tie +180), with only Ecuador's price moving slightly (+290 vs +310) to account for the insurance built into the bet.

Goalscorer Props — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board) Anytime Goalscorer (90 min only): R.Jimenez +230 · S.Gimenez +260 · J.Caicedo +290 · Quinones +290 · A.Gonzalez +290 · G.Martinez +290 Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): R.Jimenez +195 · S.Gimenez +220 · A.Gonzalez +240 · J.Caicedo +250 · Quinones +250 · G.Martinez +250

To Score Or Assist — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board) 90 min only: R.Jimenez +160 · Vega +175 · A.Gonzalez +185 · Quinones +185 · S.Gimenez +185 · G.Martinez +190 Including ET: R.Jimenez +130 · Vega +145 · A.Gonzalez +155 · Quinones +150 · S.Gimenez +155 · G.Martinez +160

Player 1+ Shots On Target (top of board) R.Jimenez -210 · S.Gimenez -180 · A.Gonzalez -170 · G.Martinez -160 · Quinones -160 · K.Rodriguez -145

🎯 Correct Score — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

🇲🇽 Mexico Win Draw 🇪🇨 Ecuador Win 1-0 +440 0-0 +500 0-1 +700 2-0 +900 1-1 +460 0-2 +2000 2-1 +900 2-2 +1900 1-2 +1400 3-0 +2500 3-3 +12500 0-3 +7000 3-1 +2700 — 1-3 +5000 3-2 +4500 — 2-3 +6000 90 minutes plus stoppage time only · Higher scorelines (4-0+) available on FanDuel, not shown here · Mexico listed first as home team

Both Teams To Score & Total Goals Both Teams To Score: Yes / No +124 / -174 Over/Under 1.5 Goals -162 / +132 Over/Under 2.5 Goals +205 / -260

📊 Prop Strategy Summary Cleanest Read BTTS No (-174) + Mexico 1-0 correct score (+440) Both bets describe the same underlying shape of the match and are backed by both teams' group-stage defensive and attacking records. Best Single Prop Raúl Jiménez — leads anytime goalscorer, score-or-assist, and 1+ SOT When one player tops every related market on the board, it's a strong signal of where the line-setters expect the game's offense to come from. Smarter Than The Moneyline Mexico To Qualify (-182) over the 90-min 3-way Moneyline (+120) A tight, low-scoring game raises real draw risk inside 90 minutes — To Qualify removes that risk by covering extra time and penalties too. Fun Money Only Any correct score at +4500 or longer (3-2, 1-3, 2-3, 0-3, 3-3) Every scoreline at the long end of the grid requires multiple goals from at least one side that's underperformed offensively all tournament.

⚠️ Naming Note: Two Players Share Each Surname Ecuador's Jordy Caicedo (forward, in this market) is a different player from Chelsea's Moisés Caicedo (defensive midfielder) — only Jordy Caicedo appears on the goalscorer boards above. Worth double-checking your bet slip if you're moving quickly between markets tonight.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Mexico vs Ecuador Props · Tonight · Kickoff 9PM ET · Estadio Azteca Mexico City Bet Mexico vs Ecuador Props on FanDuel BTTS No -174 · Mexico 1-0 +440 · R.Jimenez anytime +230 · Under 2.5 -260

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live tonight · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Mexico +120 / Tie +180 / Ecuador +310 · 2 Up Early Payout: Mexico +120 / Tie +180 / Ecuador +290 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Mexico -182 / Ecuador +148 · Anytime Goalscorer (90 min): R.Jimenez +230, S.Gimenez +260, J.Caicedo +290, Quinones +290, A.Gonzalez +290, G.Martinez +290 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): R.Jimenez +195, S.Gimenez +220, A.Gonzalez +240, J.Caicedo +250, Quinones +250, G.Martinez +250 · To Score or Assist (90 min): R.Jimenez +160, Vega +175, A.Gonzalez +185, Quinones +185, S.Gimenez +185, G.Martinez +190 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): R.Jimenez +130, Vega +145, A.Gonzalez +155, Quinones +150, S.Gimenez +155, G.Martinez +160 · Player 1+ SOT: R.Jimenez -210, S.Gimenez -180, A.Gonzalez -170, G.Martinez -160, Quinones -160, K.Rodriguez -145 · Correct Score (90 min): 1-0 +440, 0-0 +500, 0-1 +700, 2-0 +900, 1-1 +460, 0-2 +2000, 2-1 +900, 2-2 +1900, 1-2 +1400, 3-0 +2500, 3-3 +12500, 0-3 +7000, 3-1 +2700, 1-3 +5000, 3-2 +4500, 2-3 +6000 · BTTS Yes +124 / No -174 · Over/Under 1.5: -162 / +132 · Over/Under 2.5: +205 / -260 · Estadio Azteca, Mexico City · Tonight 9PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces England/DR Congo winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER