Guardians vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 1

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Cleveland Guardians are up against the Texas Rangers.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs Rangers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (44-41) vs. Texas Rangers (43-42)

Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Wednesday, July 1, 2026 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and RSN

Guardians vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-112) | TEX: (-104)

CLE: (-112) | TEX: (-104) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-192) | TEX: -1.5 (+158)

CLE: +1.5 (-192) | TEX: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Guardians vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 6-3, 3.87 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 5-6, 4.05 ERA

The probable pitchers are Joey Cantillo (6-3) for the Guardians and MacKenzie Gore (5-6) for the Rangers. When Cantillo starts, his team is 12-5-0 against the spread this season. When Cantillo starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-2. The Rangers have a 7-10-0 ATS record in Gore's 17 starts with a set spread. The Rangers are 4-4 in Gore's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (55.6%)

Guardians vs Rangers Moneyline

Cleveland is a -112 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a -104 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Rangers are +158 to cover, while the Guardians are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Rangers Over/Under

The over/under for the Guardians versus Rangers game on July 1 has been set at 8.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 22 times (51.2%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 22-20 when favored by -112 or more this year.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 40 of 81 chances this season.

The Guardians are 41-40-0 against the spread in their 81 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have won 20 of the 41 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (48.8%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Texas has a record of 18-20 (47.4%).

The Rangers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 84 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 39 of those games (39-40-5).

The Rangers have gone 42-42-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Brayan Rocchio has an OPS of .729, fueled by an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .386. He has a .271 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 45th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 58th, and he is 112th in slugging.

Rocchio hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Chase DeLauter has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks. He's batting .269 and slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

DeLauter heads into this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two walks and five RBIs.

Travis Bazzana has collected 50 base hits, an OBP of .342 and a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Steven Kwan is batting .211 with a .318 OBP and 13 RBI for Cleveland this season.

Kwan heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a walk.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has a .355 on-base percentage and a .437 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Rangers. He's batting .294.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 15th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Jung enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with three doubles and a walk.

Jake Burger is hitting .257 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is currently 73rd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .262 with 20 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 29 walks.

Ezequiel Duran is batting .267 with 15 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 21 walks.

Guardians vs Rangers Head to Head

6/29/2026: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/7/2026: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/6/2026: 6-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-0 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/5/2026: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2025: 9-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

9-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/27/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/26/2025: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/24/2025: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/23/2025: 10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/22/2025: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

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