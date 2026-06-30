Orioles vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 30

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs White Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (39-47) vs. Chicago White Sox (44-39)

Date: Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Tuesday, June 30, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and CHSN

Orioles vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-146) | CHW: (+124)

BAL: (-146) | CHW: (+124) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+134) | CHW: +1.5 (-162)

BAL: -1.5 (+134) | CHW: +1.5 (-162) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Orioles vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trey Gibson (Orioles) - 1-2, 5.64 ERA vs Erick Fedde (White Sox) - 2-6, 4.34 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Trey Gibson (1-2, 5.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Erick Fedde (2-6, 4.34 ERA). Gibson's team is 2-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gibson's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox have a 5-3-0 ATS record in Fedde's eight starts with a set spread. The White Sox are 4-4 in Fedde's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (53.2%)

Orioles vs White Sox Moneyline

The Orioles vs White Sox moneyline has Baltimore as a -146 favorite, while Chicago is a +124 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs White Sox Spread

The Orioles are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the White Sox. The Orioles are +134 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -162.

A total of 10.5 runs has been set for the Orioles-White Sox game on June 30, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 40 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (47.5%) in those contests.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win four times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 49 of their 86 opportunities.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 42-44-0 in 86 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have a 33-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 49.3% of those games).

Chicago is 13-17 (winning 43.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 81 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times (46-34-1).

The White Sox have gone 47-34-0 ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 80 hits, which ranks first among Baltimore hitters this season, while batting .248 with 34 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .472.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 91st in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has 15 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks. He's batting .224 and slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 131st, his on-base percentage 137th, and his slugging percentage 88th.

Taylor Ward leads the Orioles with an OPS of .740. He has a slash line of .253/.384/.356 this season.

Adley Rutschman has been key for Baltimore with 52 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .451.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has totaled 75 hits, a team-best for the White Sox. He's batting .252 and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage is 29th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Vargas heads into this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, three home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Colson Montgomery is batting .221 with 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 137th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Sam Antonacci has accumulated a team-high .391 on-base percentage.

Chase Meidroth leads his team with a .386 slugging percentage.

Orioles vs White Sox Head to Head

6/29/2026: 8-2 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/8/2026: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/7/2026: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/6/2026: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/17/2025: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/16/2025: 8-7 BAL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-7 BAL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/15/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/1/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/31/2025: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/30/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!