Orioles vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The MLB's Monday slate includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Chicago White Sox.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs White Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (39-46) vs. Chicago White Sox (43-39)

Date: Monday, June 29, 2026

Monday, June 29, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and CHSN

Orioles vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-136) | CHW: (+116)

BAL: (-136) | CHW: (+116) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+152) | CHW: +1.5 (-184)

BAL: -1.5 (+152) | CHW: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Orioles vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Orioles) - 4-8, 4.31 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 5-4, 3.71 ERA

The Orioles will look to Shane Baz (4-8) versus the White Sox and Sean Burke (5-4). Baz's team is 6-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Baz's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 4-8-0 ATS record in Burke's 12 starts with a set spread. The White Sox have a 3-8 record in Burke's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (51%)

Orioles vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -136 favorite at home.

Orioles vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +152 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -184.

The Orioles-White Sox contest on June 29 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those games.

Baltimore has a record of 8-9 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 85 opportunities.

In 85 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 42-43-0 against the spread.

The White Sox have won 32 of the 66 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.5%).

Chicago has gone 20-23 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (46.5%).

The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 45 times this season for a 45-34-1 record against the over/under.

The White Sox are 46-34-0 ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 80 hits, which leads Baltimore hitters this season, while batting .252 with 34 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .478.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 85th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Alonso will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBIs.

Taylor Ward leads the Orioles with an OPS of .748. He has a slash line of .256/.388/.361 this season.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 74th, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage 129th.

Gunnar Henderson has 77 hits this season and has a slash line of .221/.291/.410.

Adley Rutschman has eight home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has totaled 74 hits, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .252 and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .366.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Vargas heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .306 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.

Colson Montgomery is batting .221 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 138th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Sam Antonacci has an on-base percentage of .391, a team-high for the White Sox.

Chase Meidroth's .382 slugging percentage leads his team.

Orioles vs White Sox Head to Head

4/8/2026: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/7/2026: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/6/2026: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/17/2025: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/16/2025: 8-7 BAL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-7 BAL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/15/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/1/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/31/2025: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/30/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/4/2024: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

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