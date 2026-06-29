Orioles vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 29
Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.
The MLB's Monday slate includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Chicago White Sox.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orioles vs White Sox Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (39-46) vs. Chicago White Sox (43-39)
- Date: Monday, June 29, 2026
- Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN and CHSN
Orioles vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BAL: (-136) | CHW: (+116)
- Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+152) | CHW: +1.5 (-184)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Orioles vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Orioles) - 4-8, 4.31 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 5-4, 3.71 ERA
The Orioles will look to Shane Baz (4-8) versus the White Sox and Sean Burke (5-4). Baz's team is 6-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Baz's team is 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 4-8-0 ATS record in Burke's 12 starts with a set spread. The White Sox have a 3-8 record in Burke's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Orioles vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Orioles win (51%)
Orioles vs White Sox Moneyline
- Chicago is a +116 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -136 favorite at home.
Orioles vs White Sox Spread
- The White Sox are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +152 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -184.
Orioles vs White Sox Over/Under
- The Orioles-White Sox contest on June 29 has been given an over/under of 9.5 runs. The over is set at +100 and the under at -122.
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Orioles vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those games.
- Baltimore has a record of 8-9 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.
- The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 48 of their 85 opportunities.
- In 85 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 42-43-0 against the spread.
- The White Sox have won 32 of the 66 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (48.5%).
- Chicago has gone 20-23 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (46.5%).
- The White Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 45 times this season for a 45-34-1 record against the over/under.
- The White Sox are 46-34-0 ATS this season.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Pete Alonso has 80 hits, which leads Baltimore hitters this season, while batting .252 with 34 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .478.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 85th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- Alonso will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and five RBIs.
- Taylor Ward leads the Orioles with an OPS of .748. He has a slash line of .256/.388/.361 this season.
- Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 74th, his on-base percentage 12th, and his slugging percentage 129th.
- Gunnar Henderson has 77 hits this season and has a slash line of .221/.291/.410.
- Adley Rutschman has eight home runs, 40 RBI and a batting average of .255 this season.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas has totaled 74 hits, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .252 and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .366.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 85th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 26th in slugging.
- Vargas heads into this game on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .306 with two doubles, three home runs, four walks and eight RBIs.
- Colson Montgomery is batting .221 with 14 doubles, 20 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .314.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 138th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.
- Sam Antonacci has an on-base percentage of .391, a team-high for the White Sox.
- Chase Meidroth's .382 slugging percentage leads his team.
Orioles vs White Sox Head to Head
- 4/8/2026: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 4/7/2026: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 4/6/2026: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/17/2025: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/16/2025: 8-7 BAL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/15/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 6/1/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 5/31/2025: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 5/30/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 9/4/2024: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)
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