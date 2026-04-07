Orioles vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 7

Odds updated as of 7:22 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Baltimore Orioles playing the Chicago White Sox.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs White Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (4-6) vs. Chicago White Sox (4-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN+ and MASN

Orioles vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-138) | CHW: (+118)

BAL: (-138) | CHW: (+118) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-156)

BAL: -1.5 (+130) | CHW: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Orioles vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 2-0, 1.38 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 0-2, 19.29 ERA

The probable starters are Trevor Rogers (2-0) for the Orioles and Shane Smith (0-2) for the White Sox. Rogers has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Rogers' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Smith has started two games with set spreads, and the White Sox failed to cover in both chances. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for two Smith starts this season -- they lost both.

Orioles vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (50.9%)

Orioles vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -138 favorite on the road.

Orioles vs White Sox Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Orioles are +130 to cover, and the White Sox are -156.

An over/under of 7 has been set for Orioles-White Sox on April 7, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in seven games this year and have walked away with the win four times (57.1%) in those games.

Baltimore has a record of 3-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in five of their 10 opportunities.

The Orioles are 2-8-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 40% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-6).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Chicago has a record of 4-6 (40%).

In the 10 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-3-0).

The White Sox have covered 50% of their games this season, going 5-5-0 ATS.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has nine hits, which is best among Baltimore hitters this season, while batting .220 with five extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .488.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 111th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 53rd in slugging.

Taylor Ward leads the Orioles with an OPS of .875. He has a slash line of .333/.413/.462 this season.

He is 22nd in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging in the majors.

Ward heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with four doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Adley Rutschman is batting .292 with a .458 slugging percentage and two RBI this year.

Dylan Beavers is batting .308 with a .308 OBP and four RBI for Baltimore this season.

Beavers enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a home run and two RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has racked up an on-base percentage of .375 and a slugging percentage of .500. Both lead the White Sox. He's batting .250.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Munetaka Murakami leads his team with seven hits. He has a batting average of .206 while slugging .559 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 129th, his on-base percentage is 83rd, and he is 29th in slugging.

Chase Meidroth has a .394 slugging percentage, which paces the White Sox.

Colson Montgomery is batting .200 with two home runs and four walks.

Orioles vs White Sox Head to Head

4/6/2026: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/17/2025: 3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/16/2025: 8-7 BAL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-7 BAL (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/15/2025: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/1/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/31/2025: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/30/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/4/2024: 8-1 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

8-1 CHW (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 9/3/2024: 9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

9-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 9/2/2024: 13-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -460, Underdog Moneyline: +360)

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