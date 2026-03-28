Orioles vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28
Odds updated as of 11:19 p.m.
On Saturday in MLB, the Baltimore Orioles are up against the Minnesota Twins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orioles vs Twins Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (1-0) vs. Minnesota Twins (0-1)
- Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1, MASN, and Twins.TV
Orioles vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BAL: (-158) | MIN: (+134)
- Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+136) | MIN: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)
Orioles vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Orioles will look to Kyle Bradish against the Twins and Taj Bradley. Bradish and his team were 3-3-0 ATS in his six appearances with a spread last season. Bradish and his team won as favorites in both of his two appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season in games Bradley pitched his team went 10-17-0 against the spread. Bradley and his team put together a 5-10 record in the 15 games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.
Orioles vs Twins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Orioles win (50.2%)
Orioles vs Twins Moneyline
- The Orioles vs Twins moneyline has Baltimore as a -158 favorite, while Minnesota is a +134 underdog on the road.
Orioles vs Twins Spread
- The Orioles are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Orioles are +136 to cover, and the Twins are -164.
Orioles vs Twins Over/Under
- The over/under for the Orioles versus Twins game on March 28 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.
Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!
Orioles vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Orioles came away with 31 wins in the 63 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.
- Last year, Baltimore won four of nine games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.
- The Orioles and their opponents hit the over in 65 of their 159 games with a total last season.
- The Twins compiled a 26-41 record in games last season when they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.8% of those games).
- In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer last year, Minnesota went 7-13 (35%).
- The Twins played in 157 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-78-7).
Orioles Player Leaders
- Last season, Pete Alonso finished with 170 hits and a slugging percentage of .524.
- Taylor Ward slashed .228/.317/.475 and finished with an OPS of .792.
- Gunnar Henderson ended last season with an OBP of .349 while batting .274 with 62 walks and 85 runs scored.
- Adley Rutschman slashed .220/.307/.366 and finished with an OPS of .673.
Twins Player Leaders
- Byron Buxton put up an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .551 while racking up 129 hits last season.
- Josh Bell hit .237 with 16 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 57 walks.
- Trevor Larnach hit .250 with 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 53 walks a season ago.
- Brooks Lee hit .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 31 walks.
Orioles vs Twins Head to Head
- 3/26/2026: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 5/15/2025: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/14/2025: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 5/14/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 5/8/2025: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/7/2025: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/6/2025: 9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/29/2024: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/28/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/27/2024: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
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