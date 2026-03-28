Orioles vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 11:19 p.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Baltimore Orioles are up against the Minnesota Twins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Twins Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (1-0) vs. Minnesota Twins (0-1)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: Fox Sports 1, MASN, and Twins.TV

Orioles vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-158) | MIN: (+134)

BAL: (-158) | MIN: (+134) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+136) | MIN: +1.5 (-164)

BAL: -1.5 (+136) | MIN: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Orioles vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Taj Bradley (Twins) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Orioles will look to Kyle Bradish against the Twins and Taj Bradley. Bradish and his team were 3-3-0 ATS in his six appearances with a spread last season. Bradish and his team won as favorites in both of his two appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season in games Bradley pitched his team went 10-17-0 against the spread. Bradley and his team put together a 5-10 record in the 15 games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Orioles vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (50.2%)

Orioles vs Twins Moneyline

The Orioles vs Twins moneyline has Baltimore as a -158 favorite, while Minnesota is a +134 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Twins Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Twins. The Orioles are +136 to cover, and the Twins are -164.

Orioles vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Twins game on March 28 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Twins Betting Trends

The Orioles came away with 31 wins in the 63 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last year, Baltimore won four of nine games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents hit the over in 65 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Twins compiled a 26-41 record in games last season when they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.8% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer last year, Minnesota went 7-13 (35%).

The Twins played in 157 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-78-7).

Orioles Player Leaders

Last season, Pete Alonso finished with 170 hits and a slugging percentage of .524.

Taylor Ward slashed .228/.317/.475 and finished with an OPS of .792.

Gunnar Henderson ended last season with an OBP of .349 while batting .274 with 62 walks and 85 runs scored.

Adley Rutschman slashed .220/.307/.366 and finished with an OPS of .673.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton put up an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .551 while racking up 129 hits last season.

Josh Bell hit .237 with 16 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 57 walks.

Trevor Larnach hit .250 with 24 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 53 walks a season ago.

Brooks Lee hit .236 with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Orioles vs Twins Head to Head

3/26/2026: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/15/2025: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2025: 8-6 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-6 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/14/2025: 6-3 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-3 MIN (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2025: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/7/2025: 5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/6/2025: 9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/29/2024: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/28/2024: 9-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/27/2024: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

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