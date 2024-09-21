Orioles vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 21

Odds updated as of 11:11 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles are among the MLB squads playing on Saturday, up against the Detroit Tigers.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Tigers Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (86-68) vs. Detroit Tigers (80-74)

Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

Saturday, September 21, 2024 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: BSDET

Orioles vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-134) | DET: (+116)

BAL: (-134) | DET: (+116) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+155) | DET: +1.5 (-188)

BAL: -1.5 (+155) | DET: +1.5 (-188) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Orioles vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich (Orioles) - 2-9, 5.74 ERA vs Reese Olson (Tigers) - 4-8, 3.50 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Cade Povich (2-9, 5.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Reese Olson (4-8, 3.50 ERA). Povich and his team have a record of 6-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Povich's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Tigers are 10-10-0 ATS in Olson's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Tigers are 5-7 in Olson's 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (57%)

Orioles vs Tigers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Tigers reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-134) and Detroit as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Orioles vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the spread (-188 to cover), and Baltimore is +155 to cover the runline.

Orioles vs Tigers Over/Under

The Orioles-Tigers contest on Sept. 21 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 65 wins in the 107 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 44-31 when favored by -134 or more this year.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 80 of 145 chances this season.

The Orioles are 80-65-0 against the spread in their 145 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have won 47.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (44-49).

Detroit has gone 20-31 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (39.2%).

In the 151 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-72-3).

The Tigers have gone 82-69-0 ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in OBP (.366), slugging percentage (.538) and total hits (171) this season. He has a .283 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 21st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Henderson has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double and a walk.

Anthony Santander is batting .238 with 24 doubles, two triples, 43 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .515 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He is 103rd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging in the major leagues.

Santander enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Adley Rutschman has collected 135 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .394 this season.

Ryan O'Hearn has 13 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .258 this season.

O'Hearn heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two doubles and an RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has put up a team-high OBP (.349), and leads the Tigers in hits (125). He's batting .260 and slugging.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 55th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Matt Vierling has 27 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .259. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 58th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 66th in slugging percentage.

Colt Keith has a .384 slugging percentage, which leads the Tigers.

Wenceel Perez is batting .242 with 15 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 28 walks.

Orioles vs Tigers Head to Head

9/20/2024: 7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/15/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/13/2024: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/30/2023: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/29/2023: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/29/2023: 7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/27/2023: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/23/2023: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/22/2023: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.