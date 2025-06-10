Orioles vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 1:14 a.m.

In MLB action on Tuesday, the Baltimore Orioles take on the Detroit Tigers.

Orioles vs Tigers Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (26-38) vs. Detroit Tigers (43-24)

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN2 and FDSDET

Orioles vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-120) | DET: (+102)

BAL: (-120) | DET: (+102) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-200) | DET: -1.5 (+164)

BAL: +1.5 (-200) | DET: -1.5 (+164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich (Orioles) - 1-4, 5.11 ERA vs Sawyer Gipson-Long (Tigers) - 0-0, 7.36 ERA

The probable starters are Cade Povich (1-4) for the Orioles and Sawyer Gipson-Long for the Tigers. Povich's team is 2-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Povich's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-4. Gipson-Long has not yet started a game with a set spread. The Tigers have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Gipson-Long starts this season.

Orioles vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Tigers win (51.5%)

Orioles vs Tigers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Tigers reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-120) and Detroit as the underdog (+102) on the road.

Orioles vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Tigers are +164 to cover, while the Orioles are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Tigers Over/Under

The Orioles-Tigers contest on June 10 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Orioles vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (38.2%) in those contests.

This season Baltimore has been victorious 13 times in 29 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 29 of 64 chances this season.

In 64 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 22-42-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have won 12 of the 23 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (52.2%).

Detroit has a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +102 or longer.

In the 65 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-33-3).

The Tigers have a 36-29-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.4% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn leads Baltimore in OBP (.397), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (60) this season. He has a .316 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is eighth in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 21st in slugging.

Adley Rutschman has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 28 walks. He's batting .227 and slugging .374 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 145th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage.

Rutschman has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Jackson Holliday has collected 57 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .433 this season.

Gunnar Henderson has an OPS of .763, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .438 this season.

Henderson brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson is batting .237 with 15 doubles, 15 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 118th, his on-base percentage is 59th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Torkelson brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Gleyber Torres' .381 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .269 while slugging .394.

His batting average is 57th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 108th in slugging.

Kerry Carpenter has 60 hits, a team-high for the Tigers.

Riley Greene paces his team with a .488 slugging percentage.

Orioles vs Tigers Head to Head

4/27/2025: 7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

7-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/26/2025: 6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/26/2025: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/22/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/21/2024: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/20/2024: 7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/15/2024: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/14/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/13/2024: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

1-0 DET (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/30/2023: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

