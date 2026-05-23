Orioles vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Baltimore Orioles take on the Detroit Tigers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Orioles vs Tigers Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (21-29) vs. Detroit Tigers (20-31)

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

Saturday, May 23, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and DSN

Orioles vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-112) | DET: (-104)

BAL: (-112) | DET: (-104) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-184) | DET: -1.5 (+152)

BAL: +1.5 (-184) | DET: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young (Orioles) - 3-1, 4.25 ERA vs Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 2-3, 4.58 ERA

The probable pitchers are Brandon Young (3-1) for the Orioles and Framber Valdez (2-3) for the Tigers. When Young starts, his team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season. Young's team has a record of 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Tigers are 5-4-0 ATS in Valdez's nine starts with a set spread. The Tigers have a 3-1 record in Valdez's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (64.8%)

Orioles vs Tigers Moneyline

The Orioles vs Tigers moneyline has Baltimore as a -112 favorite, while Detroit is a -104 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Tigers are +152 to cover, while the Orioles are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Tigers Over/Under

Orioles versus Tigers on May 23 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

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Orioles vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (52%) in those games.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win 13 times in 25 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 28 of their 50 opportunities.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 21-29-0 in 50 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have a 7-14 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Detroit has gone 6-14 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (30%).

The Tigers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 50 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-28-1).

The Tigers are 25-25-0 against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads Baltimore with an OBP of .415 this season while batting .257 with 47 walks and 32 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .377.

He ranks 73rd in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore in total hits (43) this season while batting .228 with 21 extra-base hits. He's slugging .434 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualified hitters, he is 121st in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman has collected 33 base hits, an OBP of .319 and a slugging percentage of .508 this season.

Gunnar Henderson has an OPS of .687, fueled by an OBP of .271 and a team-best slugging percentage of .416 this season.

Henderson has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle is hitting .286 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .407 with an on-base percentage of .395.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 34th, his on-base percentage is eighth, and he is 84th in slugging.

Riley Greene leads his team with 59 hits and a .422 OBP, with a team-best .475 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .326.

His batting average is second among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 40th in slugging.

Dillon Dingler is batting .241 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.

Matt Vierling has nine doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while batting .200.

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