Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 23

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB teams playing on Saturday, up against the Washington Nationals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (35-16) vs. Washington Nationals (25-26)

Date: Saturday, May 23, 2026

Saturday, May 23, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BravesVsn and Nationals.TV

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-178) | WSH: (+150)

ATL: (-178) | WSH: (+150) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146)

ATL: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 3-1, 3.80 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 1-4, 5.79 ERA

The probable starters are Grant Holmes (3-1) for the Braves and Jake Irvin (1-4) for the Nationals. Holmes' team is 7-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Holmes' team has been victorious in 77.8% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-2. The Nationals have gone 5-5-0 against the spread when Irvin starts. The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Irvin's starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those games.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (65.8%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

The Braves vs Nationals moneyline has Atlanta as a -178 favorite, while Washington is a +150 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at the Braves, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Nationals are +122 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -146.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Braves-Nationals on May 23, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (74.4%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 6-1 when favored by -178 or more this year.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 23 of their 51 opportunities.

The Braves are 34-17-0 against the spread in their 51 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have compiled a 23-25 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.9% of those games).

Washington has a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 32 times this season for a 32-16-3 record against the over/under.

The Nationals are 30-21-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 54 hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .274 with 30 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .353 and a slugging percentage of .569.

Among all qualified batters in the majors, he ranks 46th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .276 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks, while slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 44th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Albies has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two walks and two RBIs.

Michael Harris II has collected 50 base hits, an OBP of .324 and a slugging percentage of .524 this season.

Harris brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .273 with three home runs and five RBIs.

Mauricio Dubon has three home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .260 this season.

Dubon has safely hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has accumulated an on-base percentage of .391, a slugging percentage of .533, and has 54 hits, all club-bests for the Nationals (while batting .297).

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 14th in slugging.

James Wood is batting .254 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .523 with an on-base percentage of .390.

His batting average ranks 79th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 14th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Daylen Lile has put up a slugging percentage of .443, a team-high for the Nationals.

Jacob Young is batting .227 with six doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

4/23/2026: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/22/2026: 8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/21/2026: 11-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/20/2026: 9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/24/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/23/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/22/2025: 11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/17/2025: 9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/16/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/16/2025: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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