Orioles vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles are among the MLB teams in action on Saturday, up against the Kansas City Royals.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Royals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (13-18) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-16)

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: FOX

Orioles vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-108) | KC: (-108)

BAL: (-108) | KC: (-108) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-172) | KC: -1.5 (+142)

BAL: +1.5 (-172) | KC: -1.5 (+142) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Orioles vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 3-1, 3.00 ERA vs Kris Bubic (Royals) - 2-2, 2.25 ERA

The Orioles will call on Tomoyuki Sugano (3-1) versus the Royals and Kris Bubic (2-2). Sugano's team is 3-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sugano's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Bubic starts, the Royals are 3-3-0 against the spread. The Royals are 1-3 in Bubic's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (61.3%)

Orioles vs Royals Moneyline

Baltimore is a -108 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -108 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Royals Spread

Orioles vs Royals Over/Under

Orioles versus Royals, on May 3, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Royals Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in seven, or 43.8%, of the 16 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Baltimore has won seven of 17 games when listed as at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 15 of their 31 opportunities.

The Orioles are 11-20-0 against the spread in their 31 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have an 8-12 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Kansas City has an 8-12 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Royals have played in 33 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-21-1).

The Royals have collected a 16-17-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.5% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore with 27 hits and an OBP of .398, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .495. He's batting .267.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Ryan O'Hearn is batting .303 with three doubles, six home runs and nine walks, while slugging .579 with an on-base percentage of .384.

Adley Rutschman is batting .223 with a .369 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.

Rutschman has recorded a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Gunnar Henderson has three home runs, five RBI and a batting average of .229 this season.

Henderson has hit safely in seven straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .231 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a team-high OBP (.389) and slugging percentage (.480), and leads the Royals in hits (39, while batting .312).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 16th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia is hitting .288 with nine doubles, two home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .423 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all qualified players, he is 28th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 72nd in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .179 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.

Salvador Perez has 11 doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .237.

Orioles vs Royals Head to Head

5/2/2025: 3-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/6/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 8-1 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 10/2/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/1/2024: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/21/2024: 5-0 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-0 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/20/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/19/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/2/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!