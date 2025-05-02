Orioles vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 2

Odds updated as of 4:19 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Kansas City Royals.

Orioles vs Royals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (12-18) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-15)

Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

Friday, May 2, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and FDSKC

Orioles vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-146) | KC: (+124)

BAL: (-146) | KC: (+124) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+134) | KC: +1.5 (-162)

BAL: -1.5 (+134) | KC: +1.5 (-162) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Orioles vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 2-4, 7.04 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 1-3, 3.38 ERA

The probable starters are Dean Kremer (2-4) for the Orioles and Michael Wacha (1-3) for the Royals. Kremer's team is 2-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kremer's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 1-2. The Royals are 3-3-0 ATS in Wacha's six starts with a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in three of Wacha's starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Orioles vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (50.3%)

Orioles vs Royals Moneyline

Baltimore is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +124 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Royals Spread

The Orioles are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Royals. The Orioles are +134 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -162.

Orioles vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Orioles-Royals contest on May 2, with the over available at -100 and the under at -122.

Orioles vs Royals Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with six wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Baltimore has won one of four games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 15 of their 30 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 30 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 10-20-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won 42.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-11).

Kansas City has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 32 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-20-1).

The Royals have gone 16-16-0 ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Cedric Mullins leads Baltimore with 27 hits and an OBP of .412, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .515. He's batting .278.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn is hitting .292 with three doubles, five home runs and nine walks, while slugging .542 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Adley Rutschman is batting .222 with a .364 slugging percentage and nine RBI this year.

Gunnar Henderson has been key for Baltimore with 21 hits, an OBP of .268 plus a slugging percentage of .413.

Henderson has hit safely in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .205 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 39 hits with a .400 on-base percentage and a .496 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Royals. He's batting .322.

He is 10th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Witt hopes to build on a 22-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .351 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.

Maikel Garcia is batting .296 with nine doubles, two home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .353.

He ranks 26th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .185 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks.

Salvador Perez has 11 doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .237.

Orioles vs Royals Head to Head

4/6/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 8-1 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/4/2025: 8-2 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 10/2/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/1/2024: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/21/2024: 5-0 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-0 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/20/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/19/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/2/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/1/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

