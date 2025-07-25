Orioles vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 25

Odds updated as of 2:13 a.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Friday.

Orioles vs Rockies Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (45-57) vs. Colorado Rockies (26-76)

Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and COLR

Orioles vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-210) | COL: (+176)

BAL: (-210) | COL: (+176) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (-105) | COL: +1.5 (-114)

BAL: -1.5 (-105) | COL: +1.5 (-114) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Orioles vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 8-7, 4.06 ERA vs Kyle Freeland (Rockies) - 2-10, 5.19 ERA

The probable starters are Dean Kremer (8-7) for the Orioles and Kyle Freeland (2-10) for the Rockies. Kremer's team is 10-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kremer's team is 5-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Freeland starts, the Rockies are 7-11-0 against the spread. The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog in 17 of Freeland's starts this season, and they went 4-13 in those games.

Orioles vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (61%)

Orioles vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +176 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -210 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Rockies Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-105 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is -114 to cover.

Orioles vs Rockies Over/Under

Orioles versus Rockies, on July 25, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Orioles vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (44.4%) in those contests.

Baltimore has played as a favorite of -210 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 43 of their 100 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 100 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 41-59-0 against the spread.

The Rockies have gone 24-72 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +176 or longer, Colorado has an 8-44 record (winning just 15.4% of its games).

The Rockies have had an over/under set by bookmakers 100 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 39 of those games (39-57-4).

The Rockies have a 41-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 100 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .452, both of which are tops among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .277 batting average and an on-base percentage of .345.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn has 82 hits and an OBP of .375, both of which lead the Orioles this season. He's batting .281 and slugging .452.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Holliday has 97 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.309/.416.

Ramon Laureano has 14 home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .277 this season.

Laureano enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three home runs and seven RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Hunter Goodman has racked up an on-base percentage of .327, a slugging percentage of .515, and has 96 hits, all club-bests for the Rockies (while batting .281).

He is 32nd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Goodman takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Mickey Moniak has 11 doubles, six triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks while hitting .275. He's slugging .541 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Jordan Beck is hitting .274 with 19 doubles, five triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Ryan McMahon is batting .217 with 15 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 49 walks.

