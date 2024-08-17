Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 17

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles will take on the Boston Red Sox in MLB action on Saturday.

Orioles vs Red Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (72-51) vs. Boston Red Sox (64-57)

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Saturday, August 17, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN

Orioles vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-112) | BOS: (-104)

BAL: (-112) | BOS: (-104) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-178) | BOS: -1.5 (+146)

BAL: +1.5 (-178) | BOS: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich (Orioles) - 1-5, 6.27 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 10-5, 4.97 ERA

The probable starters are Cade Povich (1-5) for the Orioles and Brayan Bello (10-5) for the Red Sox. Povich and his team are 4-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Povich starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Red Sox have gone 11-10-0 against the spread when Bello starts. The Red Sox have an 8-2 record in Bello's 10 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (54.8%)

Orioles vs Red Sox Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Boston is a -104 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Red Sox are +146 to cover, while the Orioles are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles versus Red Sox on August 17 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Orioles vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 55, or 61.1%, of the 90 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Baltimore has won 54 of 89 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 116 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 116 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 64-52-0 against the spread.

The Red Sox have a 29-27 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.8% of those games).

Boston has a record of 27-24 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer (52.9%).

In the 120 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-50-5).

The Red Sox have put together a 57-63-0 record ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 138 hits and an OBP of .374, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .553. He's batting .287.

He ranks 21st in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Anthony Santander has 20 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 40 walks. He's batting .242 and slugging .532 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 91st, his on-base percentage 94th, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Santander takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, two home runs, four walks and two RBI.

Adley Rutschman is batting .267 with a .424 slugging percentage and 69 RBI this year.

Ryan O'Hearn has 12 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .279 this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a .505 slugging percentage, which paces the Red Sox. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 18th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Rafael Devers has collected 123 hits with a .379 on-base percentage to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .298 while slugging .588.

Including all qualified players, he ranks ninth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela is hitting .262 with 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Tyler O'Neill is batting .268 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 38 walks.

Orioles vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/16/2024: 12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/15/2024: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/29/2024: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/28/2024: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/27/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/11/2024: 9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/10/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/9/2024: 7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/1/2023: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/30/2023: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

