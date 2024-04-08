Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Baltimore Orioles facing the Boston Red Sox.

Orioles vs Red Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (5-4) vs. Boston Red Sox (7-3)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN

Orioles vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-132) | BOS: (+112)

BAL: (-132) | BOS: (+112) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+125) | BOS: +1.5 (-150)

BAL: -1.5 (+125) | BOS: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Orioles vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Orioles) - 1-0, 2.31 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 1-0, 5.40 ERA

The Orioles will look to Corbin Burnes (1-0) against the Red Sox and Brayan Bello (1-0). Burnes helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Burnes' team won his only start as a favorite this season. Bello has started two games with set spreads, and the Red Sox went 1-1-0. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for one Bello start this season -- they won.

Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (55.2%)

Orioles vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Red Sox, Baltimore is the favorite at -132, and Boston is +112 playing at home.

Orioles vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Orioles. The Red Sox are -150 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are +125.

Orioles versus Red Sox on April 9 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -104 and the under set at -118.

Orioles vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with four wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 3-3 when favored by -132 or more this year.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in four of their eight games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have won 40% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (2-3).

Boston has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to go over the total five times this season for a 5-4-1 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have collected a 7-3-0 record ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan Mountcastle leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.529) and total hits (10) this season. He's batting .294 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 60th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Adley Rutschman leads the Orioles with an OPS of .748. He has a slash line of .303/.385/.364 this season.

He ranks 46th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .206 with a .441 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Anthony Santander has been key for Baltimore with eight hits, an OBP of .231 plus a slugging percentage of .432.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Tyler O'Neill has 10 hits with a .514 on-base percentage, leading the Red Sox in both statistics. He's batting .357 and slugging .893.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average places him 13th, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Jarren Duran is slugging .419 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .349 with an on-base percentage of .404.

He is 19th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Rafael Devers is batting .219 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Reese McGuire has a double, two home runs and two walks while batting .333.

