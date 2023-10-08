Orioles vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 2 on October 8
Odds updated as of 3:33 PM
The Sunday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles in Game 2 of the ALDS.
Rangers vs Orioles Game Info
- Texas Rangers (90-72) vs. Baltimore Orioles (101-61)
- Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: FS1
Rangers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TEX: (-110) | BAL: (-106)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+155) | BAL: +1.5 (-188)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Rangers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery (Rangers) - 10-11, 3.20 ERA vs Grayson Rodriguez (Orioles) - 7-4, 4.35 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (10-11) to the mound, while Rodriguez (7-4) will take the ball for the Orioles. Montgomery and his team have a record of 13-20-0 against the spread when he starts. Montgomery's team has been victorious in 34.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-17. The Orioles are 12-9-0 against the spread when Rodriguez starts. The Orioles have a 5-4 record in Rodriguez's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Rangers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rangers win (52.4%)
Rangers vs Orioles Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Rangers, Baltimore is the underdog at -106, and Texas is -110 playing on the road.
Rangers vs Orioles Spread
- The Orioles are hosting the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +155 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -188.
Rangers vs Orioles Over/Under
- An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rangers-Orioles on October 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Rangers vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Rangers have won in 66, or 62.3%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This season Texas has come away with a win 66 times in 106 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.
- The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 86 of their 166 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Rangers are 91-75-0 against the spread in their 166 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 74 total times this season. They've finished 43-31 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Baltimore has gone 41-29 (58.6%).
- The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 157 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 77 of those games (77-68-12).
- The Orioles are 90-67-0 against the spread this season.
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 73 extra-base hits. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .348.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 28th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- Corey Seager leads Texas with 155 hits and an OBP of .388 this season. He's batting .325 and slugging .621.
- Among all qualifying players, he is fifth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.
- Seager brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, four walks and two RBI.
- Adolis Garcia has collected 136 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .508 this season.
- Garcia takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
- Nate Lowe has 17 home runs, 82 RBI and a batting average of .262 this season.
- Lowe brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a triple, a walk and two RBI.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Adley Rutschman has accumulated a team-high OBP (.374) and slugging percentage (.435). He's batting .277.
- Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him 27th, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 76th in slugging.
- Gunnar Henderson's 143 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .255 while slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .325.
- Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 84th, his on-base percentage is 75th, and he is 26th in slugging.
- Anthony Santander has 41 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 55 walks while batting .255.
- Austin Hays has 36 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .273.
Rangers vs Orioles Head to Head
- 10/7/2023: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 5/28/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 5/27/2023: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/26/2023: 12-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/5/2023: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)
- 4/4/2023: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 4/3/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/6/2022: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 7/5/2022: 10-9 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/4/2022: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
