Orioles vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 2 on October 8

Odds updated as of 3:33 PM

The Sunday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rangers vs Orioles Game Info

Texas Rangers (90-72) vs. Baltimore Orioles (101-61)

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: FS1

Rangers vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-110) | BAL: (-106)

TEX: (-110) | BAL: (-106) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+155) | BAL: +1.5 (-188)

TEX: -1.5 (+155) | BAL: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jordan Montgomery (Rangers) - 10-11, 3.20 ERA vs Grayson Rodriguez (Orioles) - 7-4, 4.35 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jordan Montgomery (10-11) to the mound, while Rodriguez (7-4) will take the ball for the Orioles. Montgomery and his team have a record of 13-20-0 against the spread when he starts. Montgomery's team has been victorious in 34.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-17. The Orioles are 12-9-0 against the spread when Rodriguez starts. The Orioles have a 5-4 record in Rodriguez's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (52.4%)

Rangers vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Rangers, Baltimore is the underdog at -106, and Texas is -110 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +155 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -188.

Rangers vs Orioles Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Rangers-Orioles on October 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 66, or 62.3%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Texas has come away with a win 66 times in 106 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 86 of their 166 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers are 91-75-0 against the spread in their 166 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline 74 total times this season. They've finished 43-31 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Baltimore has gone 41-29 (58.6%).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 157 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 77 of those games (77-68-12).

The Orioles are 90-67-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 73 extra-base hits. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .348.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 28th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Corey Seager leads Texas with 155 hits and an OBP of .388 this season. He's batting .325 and slugging .621.

Among all qualifying players, he is fifth in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Seager brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Adolis Garcia has collected 136 base hits, an OBP of .328 and a slugging percentage of .508 this season.

Garcia takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Nate Lowe has 17 home runs, 82 RBI and a batting average of .262 this season.

Lowe brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a triple, a walk and two RBI.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman has accumulated a team-high OBP (.374) and slugging percentage (.435). He's batting .277.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average puts him 27th, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is 76th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson's 143 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .255 while slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 84th, his on-base percentage is 75th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Anthony Santander has 41 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 55 walks while batting .255.

Austin Hays has 36 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .273.

Rangers vs Orioles Head to Head

10/7/2023: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/28/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/27/2023: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/26/2023: 12-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/5/2023: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/4/2023: 7-2 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-2 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/3/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/6/2022: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/5/2022: 10-9 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-9 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/4/2022: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!