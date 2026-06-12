Orioles vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Baltimore Orioles playing the San Diego Padres.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Padres Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (33-37) vs. San Diego Padres (35-32)

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Friday, June 12, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and Padres.TV

Orioles vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-142) | SD: (+120)

BAL: (-142) | SD: (+120) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+140) | SD: +1.5 (-170)

BAL: -1.5 (+140) | SD: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Orioles vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz (Orioles) - 3-6, 4.09 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Padres) - 0-4, 6.34 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Shane Baz (3-6) to the mound, while Griffin Canning (0-4) will take the ball for the Padres. Baz and his team are 5-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Baz's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-3. When Canning starts, the Padres are 2-5-0 against the spread. The Padres are 1-3 in Canning's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (50.6%)

Orioles vs Padres Moneyline

San Diego is a +120 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -142 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Orioles. The Padres are -170 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are +140.

Orioles vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Orioles-Padres on June 12 is 8.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Padres Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (51.6%) in those contests.

Baltimore has a record of 4-5 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of their 70 opportunities.

The Orioles have an against the spread record of 34-36-0 in 70 games with a line this season.

The Padres are 15-16 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.4% of those games).

San Diego is 6-8 (winning 42.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Padres have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 67 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 29 of those games (29-37-1).

The Padres are 36-31-0 against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has 65 hits, which ranks first among Baltimore hitters this season, while batting .243 with 27 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .320 and a slugging percentage of .455.

He ranks 97th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Alonso will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Taylor Ward leads the Orioles with an OPS of .773. He has a slash line of .263/.410/.363 this season.

His batting average is 62nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage fourth, and his slugging percentage 122nd.

Ward heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Adley Rutschman has 50 hits this season and has a slash line of .273/.351/.497.

Rutschman has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .400 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and nine RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson has 13 home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .348. Both lead the Padres. He's batting .281.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 32nd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets' 43 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .224 while slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 131st, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Manny Machado is batting .172 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Jackson Merrill has 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .207.

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