Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 12
Today's MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Chicago White Sox. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MIAM
- Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Sandy Alcantara
- Records: Pirates (35-34), Marlins (34-35)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -154
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 65.65%
- Marlins Win Probability: 34.35%
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Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park
- TV Channel: NATS and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Bryce Miller
- Records: Nationals (35-34), Mariners (36-34)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -146
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 59.29%
- Nationals Win Probability: 40.71%
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San Diego Padres at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Griffin Canning
- Records: Orioles (33-37), Padres (35-32)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -142
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 50.56%
- Padres Win Probability: 49.44%
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Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: CLEG and DSN
- Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: Guardians (37-33), Tigers (29-40)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -108
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 56.59%
- Guardians Win Probability: 43.41%
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Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and CW33
- Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Jack Leiter
- Records: Red Sox (27-39), Rangers (34-34)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -126
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 52.03%
- Rangers Win Probability: 47.97%
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Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Eduardo Rodríguez
- Records: Reds (32-35), Diamondbacks (34-34)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 53.27%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.73%
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Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Spencer Strider
- Records: Mets (30-38), Braves (45-23)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -116
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 55.16%
- Braves Win Probability: 44.84%
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New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:37 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SNET and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Ryan Weathers
- Records: Blue Jays (33-36), Yankees (41-26)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -112
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 53.75%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.25%
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Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Andrew Painter
- Records: Brewers (41-25), Phillies (37-31)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -235
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: +194
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 62.32%
- Phillies Win Probability: 37.68%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Roki Sasaki
- Records: White Sox (36-31), Dodgers (44-25)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 57.92%
- White Sox Win Probability: 42.08%
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Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and SCHN
- Probable Pitchers: Luinder Avila vs. Tatsuya Imai
- Records: Royals (28-41), Astros (31-39)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -118
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 50.40%
- Astros Win Probability: 49.60%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Kyle Leahy
- Records: Twins (31-39), Cardinals (37-29)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -142
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 54.00%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 46.00%
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Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Samuel Aldegheri vs. Shane McClanahan
- Records: Angels (27-42), Rays (40-25)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -168
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +142
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 62.13%
- Angels Win Probability: 37.87%
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Colorado Rockies at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Las Vegas Ballpark
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump vs.
- Records: Athletics (33-35), Rockies (26-43)
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: -184
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics
- Athletics Win Probability: 64.49%
- Rockies Win Probability: 35.51%
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Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: KNTV and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Javier Assad
- Records: Giants (28-41), Cubs (35-34)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -112
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 51.32%
- Giants Win Probability: 48.68%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.