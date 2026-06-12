Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - June 12

Today's MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Chicago White Sox. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and MIAM

SportsNet PT and MIAM Probable Pitchers: Braxton Ashcraft vs. Sandy Alcantara

Braxton Ashcraft vs. Sandy Alcantara Records: Pirates (35-34), Marlins (34-35)

Pirates (35-34), Marlins (34-35) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 65.65%

65.65% Marlins Win Probability: 34.35%

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Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Where: Nationals Park

Nationals Park TV Channel: NATS and SEAM

NATS and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell vs. Bryce Miller

Zack Littell vs. Bryce Miller Records: Nationals (35-34), Mariners (36-34)

Nationals (35-34), Mariners (36-34) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 59.29%

59.29% Nationals Win Probability: 40.71%

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San Diego Padres at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and SDPA

MASN and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Shane Baz vs. Griffin Canning

Shane Baz vs. Griffin Canning Records: Orioles (33-37), Padres (35-32)

Orioles (33-37), Padres (35-32) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Padres Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 50.56%

50.56% Padres Win Probability: 49.44%

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Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: CLEG and DSN

CLEG and DSN Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee vs. Jack Flaherty

Tanner Bibee vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Guardians (37-33), Tigers (29-40)

Guardians (37-33), Tigers (29-40) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Tigers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 56.59%

56.59% Guardians Win Probability: 43.41%

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Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and CW33

NESN and CW33 Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Jack Leiter

Sonny Gray vs. Jack Leiter Records: Red Sox (27-39), Rangers (34-34)

Red Sox (27-39), Rangers (34-34) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 52.03%

52.03% Rangers Win Probability: 47.97%

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Arizona Diamondbacks at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo vs. Eduardo Rodríguez

Nick Lodolo vs. Eduardo Rodríguez Records: Reds (32-35), Diamondbacks (34-34)

Reds (32-35), Diamondbacks (34-34) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Reds Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 53.27%

53.27% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 46.73%

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Atlanta Braves at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean vs. Spencer Strider

Nolan McLean vs. Spencer Strider Records: Mets (30-38), Braves (45-23)

Mets (30-38), Braves (45-23) Mets Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Braves Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 55.16%

55.16% Braves Win Probability: 44.84%

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New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:37 p.m. ET

7:37 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET and YES

SNET and YES Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage vs. Ryan Weathers

Trey Yesavage vs. Ryan Weathers Records: Blue Jays (33-36), Yankees (41-26)

Blue Jays (33-36), Yankees (41-26) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Yankees Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 53.75%

53.75% Blue Jays Win Probability: 46.25%

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Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and NBCS-PH

BREW and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski vs. Andrew Painter

Jacob Misiorowski vs. Andrew Painter Records: Brewers (41-25), Phillies (37-31)

Brewers (41-25), Phillies (37-31) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -235

-235 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +194

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 62.32%

62.32% Phillies Win Probability: 37.68%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and SportsNet LA

CHSN and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Anthony Kay vs. Roki Sasaki

Anthony Kay vs. Roki Sasaki Records: White Sox (36-31), Dodgers (44-25)

White Sox (36-31), Dodgers (44-25) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 57.92%

57.92% White Sox Win Probability: 42.08%

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Houston Astros at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and SCHN

ROYL and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Luinder Avila vs. Tatsuya Imai

Luinder Avila vs. Tatsuya Imai Records: Royals (28-41), Astros (31-39)

Royals (28-41), Astros (31-39) Astros Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Royals Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 50.40%

50.40% Astros Win Probability: 49.60%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and CARD

MNNT and CARD Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan vs. Kyle Leahy

Joe Ryan vs. Kyle Leahy Records: Twins (31-39), Cardinals (37-29)

Twins (31-39), Cardinals (37-29) Twins Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 54.00%

54.00% Cardinals Win Probability: 46.00%

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Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and RAYS

ABTV and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Samuel Aldegheri vs. Shane McClanahan

Samuel Aldegheri vs. Shane McClanahan Records: Angels (27-42), Rays (40-25)

Angels (27-42), Rays (40-25) Rays Moneyline Odds: -168

-168 Angels Moneyline Odds: +142

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 62.13%

62.13% Angels Win Probability: 37.87%

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Colorado Rockies at Athletics Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Where: Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas Ballpark TV Channel: NBCS-CA and COLR

NBCS-CA and COLR Probable Pitchers: Gage Jump vs.

Gage Jump vs. Records: Athletics (33-35), Rockies (26-43)

Athletics (33-35), Rockies (26-43) Athletics Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Athletics Win Probability: 64.49%

64.49% Rockies Win Probability: 35.51%

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Chicago Cubs at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: KNTV and MARQ

KNTV and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp vs. Javier Assad

Landen Roupp vs. Javier Assad Records: Giants (28-41), Cubs (35-34)

Giants (28-41), Cubs (35-34) Giants Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Cubs Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 51.32%

51.32% Giants Win Probability: 48.68%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.