Mariners vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Seattle Mariners and the Washington Nationals.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game.

Mariners vs Nationals Game Info

Seattle Mariners (36-34) vs. Washington Nationals (35-34)

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Friday, June 12, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-144) | WSH: (+122)

SEA: (-144) | WSH: (+122) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137)

SEA: -1.5 (+114) | WSH: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Mariners vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 2-0, 1.33 ERA vs Zack Littell (Nationals) - 6-4, 4.76 ERA

The probable starters are Bryce Miller (2-0) for the Mariners and Zack Littell (6-4) for the Nationals. Miller's team is 1-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Miller's team has a record of 2-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals have gone 6-3-0 ATS in Littell's nine starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 6-3 record in Littell's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (59.3%)

Mariners vs Nationals Moneyline

Seattle is a -144 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +122 underdog at home.

Mariners vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Mariners. The Nationals are -137 to cover the spread, and the Mariners are +114.

Mariners vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Mariners-Nationals on June 12 is 9.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

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Mariners vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mariners have won in 34, or 53.1%, of the 64 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Seattle has come away with a win 15 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 33 of their 70 opportunities.

The Mariners have posted a record of 26-44-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have gone 33-29 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 53.2% of those games).

Washington is 18-17 (winning 51.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 69 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-24-3).

The Nationals have put together a 42-27-0 record ATS this season (covering 60.9% of the time).

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena leads Seattle with 75 hits and an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .448. He's batting .290.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 20th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .254 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 23 walks, while slugging .442 with an on-base percentage of .314.

His batting average ranks 76th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 107th, and his slugging percentage 64th.

Josh Naylor has 66 hits this season and has a slash line of .257/.322/.366.

Cole Young is batting .255 with a .321 OBP and 32 RBI for Seattle this season.

Young heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with a home run and two RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has an on-base percentage of .407 and has 71 hits, both team-high numbers for the Nationals. He's batting .271 and slugging .534.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is 14th in slugging.

Wood hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

C.J. Abrams is batting .287 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .378.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 22nd, his on-base percentage is 18th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Daylen Lile has accumulated a team-best .424 slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia is hitting .264 with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and eight walks.

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