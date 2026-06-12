Guardians vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 12

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Guardians vs Tigers Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (37-33) vs. Detroit Tigers (29-40)

Date: Friday, June 12, 2026

Friday, June 12, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and DSN

Guardians vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-108) | DET: (-108)

CLE: (-108) | DET: (-108) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-184) | DET: -1.5 (+152)

CLE: +1.5 (-184) | DET: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Guardians vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 1-7, 4.09 ERA vs Jack Flaherty (Tigers) - 1-7, 5.31 ERA

The probable pitchers are Tanner Bibee (1-7) for the Guardians and Jack Flaherty (1-7) for the Tigers. Bibee's team is 2-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bibee's team has won 12.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-7). The Tigers are 4-10-0 ATS in Flaherty's 14 starts with a set spread. The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog in five of Flaherty's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those games.

Guardians vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (56.6%)

Guardians vs Tigers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Tigers reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-108) and Detroit as the underdog (-108) on the road.

Guardians vs Tigers Spread

Guardians vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Guardians-Tigers on June 12 is 8.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

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Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (51.4%) in those games.

This season Cleveland has been victorious 19 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 34 of 66 chances this season.

The Guardians are 33-33-0 against the spread in their 66 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have been the underdog on the moneyline 30 total times this season. They've gone 12-18 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, Detroit has gone 12-18 (40%).

The Tigers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 31 times this season for a 31-35-1 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have a 34-33-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.7% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has an OPS of .765, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .421 this season. He has a .241 batting average.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 79th in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Brayan Rocchio leads Cleveland in OBP (.357) this season, fueled by 60 hits. He's batting .276 while slugging .396.

His batting average ranks 42nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 43rd, and his slugging percentage 102nd.

Chase DeLauter has 60 hits this season and has a slash line of .254/.328/.398.

DeLauter enters this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with a walk and two RBIs.

Angel Martinez leads Cleveland in total hits (53) this season while batting .240 with 22 extra-base hits.

Martinez enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has accumulated a team-best .392 on-base percentage. He's batting .283 and slugging .417.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 27th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage.

Dillon Dingler leads his team with 58 hits. He has a batting average of .254 while slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has accumulated a team-best .462 slugging percentage.

Gleyber Torres has five doubles, four home runs and 27 walks while batting .282.

Guardians vs Tigers Head to Head

5/21/2026: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/20/2026: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/19/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/2/2025: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/1/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/30/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/25/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/23/2025: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/18/2025: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/17/2025: 4-0 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

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