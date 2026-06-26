Orioles vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 26

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Nationals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (38-44) vs. Washington Nationals (41-41)

Date: Friday, June 26, 2026

Friday, June 26, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and Nationals.TV

Orioles vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-138) | WSH: (+118)

BAL: (-138) | WSH: (+118) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-178)

BAL: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-178) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Orioles vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 4-7, 5.30 ERA vs Andrew Alvarez (Nationals) - 1-0, 3.34 ERA

The probable starters are Trevor Rogers (4-7) for the Orioles and Andrew Alvarez (1-0) for the Nationals. Rogers and his team are 5-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rogers' team is 3-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Alvarez starts, the Nationals are 3-1-0 against the spread. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for two Alvarez starts this season -- they split the games.

Orioles vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (50.2%)

Orioles vs Nationals Moneyline

Baltimore is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +118 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Nationals Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +146 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -178.

Orioles vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Orioles-Nationals on June 26 is 9. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (50%) in those contests.

This year Baltimore has won six of 13 games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 47 of 82 chances this season.

The Orioles are 40-42-0 against the spread in their 82 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have a 35-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 50.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Washington has a record of 22-20 (52.4%).

The Nationals have played in 80 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-29-3).

The Nationals are 48-32-0 against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.474) and total hits (78) this season. He's batting .253 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 40th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 30 walks. He's batting .227 and slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .299.

He ranks 128th in batting average, 132nd in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging in the majors.

Taylor Ward leads the Orioles with an OPS of .754. He has a slash line of .257/.389/.365 this season.

Samuel Basallo is batting .257 with a .317 OBP and 35 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has racked up an on-base percentage of .385, a team-best for the Nationals. He's batting .260 and slugging .511.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 24th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams paces his team with 83 hits and has a club-best .528 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .286 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 24th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 12th in slugging percentage.

Daylen Lile has 17 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks while batting .252.

Luis Garcia is batting .263 with 12 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 11 walks.

Orioles vs Nationals Head to Head

5/17/2026: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/16/2026: 13-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

13-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/15/2026: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/18/2025: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

10-4 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/17/2025: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-6 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/16/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/24/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/23/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/22/2025: 7-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 WSH (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 4-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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