Orioles vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 12

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Baltimore Orioles are among the MLB teams in action on Sunday, versus the San Francisco Giants.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Giants Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (6-7) vs. San Francisco Giants (6-8)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and NBCS-BA

Orioles vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-134) | SF: (+114)

BAL: (-134) | SF: (+114) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192)

BAL: -1.5 (+158) | SF: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich (Orioles) - 0-0, 3.18 ERA vs Adrian Houser (Giants) - 0-1, 3.97 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Cade Povich to the mound, while Adrian Houser (0-1) will take the ball for the Giants. In 20 games he pitched with a spread last season, Povich and his team finished with a 6-14-0 record ATS. Povich appeared in nine games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 3-6 in those contests. Houser has started two games with set spreads, and the Giants failed to cover in both opportunities. The Giants were named the moneyline underdog for two Houser starts this season -- they lost both.

Orioles vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (53.6%)

Orioles vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Orioles, San Francisco is the underdog at +114, and Baltimore is -134 playing at home.

Orioles vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at the Orioles, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Giants are +158 to cover the spread, and the Orioles are -192.

Orioles vs Giants Over/Under

Orioles versus Giants, on April 12, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Giants Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in six of the 10 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Baltimore has come away with a win five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 13 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 13 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 4-9-0 against the spread.

The Giants are 5-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).

San Francisco has played as a moneyline underdog of +114 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Giants have played in 14 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total six times (6-5-3).

The Giants have put together a 5-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 13 hits, batting .245 this season with eight extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .585.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 81st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.

Henderson will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a double, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Taylor Ward leads the Orioles with an OPS of 1.000. He has a slash line of .365/.443/.558 this season.

Among all qualifying players, he is fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Ward brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .476 with seven doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Adley Rutschman has 10 hits this season and has a slash line of .294/.385/.471.

Dylan Beavers has been key for Baltimore with eight hits, an OBP of .314 plus a slugging percentage of .387.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez is hitting .302 with a double, two triples and four walks. He's slugging .396 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, he is 34th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Matt Chapman's .373 on-base percentage and .463 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .315.

His batting average is 26th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 43rd, and he is 59th in slugging.

Willy Adames paces the Giants with 15 hits.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .174 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.

Orioles vs Giants Head to Head

4/10/2026: 6-3 SF (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-3 SF (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 8/31/2025: 13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/30/2025: 11-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

11-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/29/2025: 15-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

15-8 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/19/2024: 5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/18/2024: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/17/2024: 10-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/4/2023: 8-3 BAL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

8-3 BAL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/3/2023: 4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/2/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

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