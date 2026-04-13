Orioles vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The MLB's Monday slate includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (8-7) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (9-7)

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Monday, April 13, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and Dbacks.TV

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-130) | ARI: (+110)

BAL: (-130) | ARI: (+110) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+160) | ARI: +1.5 (-194)

BAL: -1.5 (+160) | ARI: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 2-0, 1.89 ERA vs Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 1-1, 4.20 ERA

The Orioles will call on Trevor Rogers (2-0) against the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson (1-1). Rogers' team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Rogers and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks are 2-1-0 ATS in Nelson's three starts with a set spread. The Diamondbacks are 1-2 in Nelson's three starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (50.6%)

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Baltimore is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +110 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Diamondbacks and are favored by 1.5 runs (+160 to cover) on the runline. Arizona is -194 to cover.

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Orioles versus Diamondbacks on April 13 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in seven, or 63.6%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Baltimore has been victorious five times in six chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in eight of their 15 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread mark of 6-9-0 in 15 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have been the underdog on the moneyline 12 total times this season. They've gone 5-7 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Arizona has a 4-4 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Diamondbacks have played in 16 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-6-1).

The Diamondbacks have collected a 13-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 81.2% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 15 hits, which ranks first among Baltimore hitters this season, while batting .242 with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .338 and a slugging percentage of .581.

He ranks 89th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Henderson has recorded at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .268 with two doubles, five home runs, seven walks and eight RBIs.

Taylor Ward is slashing .356/.443/.525 this season and leads the Orioles with an OPS of .968.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him fifth, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Dylan Beavers has nine hits this season and has a slash line of .250/.317/.361.

Pete Alonso has been key for Baltimore with 11 hits, an OBP of .288 plus a slugging percentage of .293.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 16 hits with a .414 on-base percentage and a .653 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .327.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is sixth in slugging.

Geraldo Perdomo is batting .157 with two doubles, a home run and 10 walks. He's slugging .255 with an on-base percentage of .286.

He ranks 167th in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage and 162nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Ildemaro Vargas has three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks while hitting .394.

Ketel Marte has two doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .197.

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