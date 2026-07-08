Orioles vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago Cubs.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orioles vs Cubs Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (42-50) vs. Chicago Cubs (51-40)
- Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026
- Time: 6:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN and MARQ
Orioles vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BAL: (-130) | CHC: (+110)
- Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+158) | CHC: +1.5 (-192)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)
Orioles vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 1-1, 3.18 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 6-5, 4.74 ERA
The probable pitchers are Dean Kremer (1-1) for the Orioles and Colin Rea (6-5) for the Cubs. Kremer's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kremer's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Rea starts, the Cubs are 4-10-0 against the spread. The Cubs are 2-3 in Rea's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Orioles vs Cubs Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (56.8%)
Orioles vs Cubs Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Orioles, Chicago is the underdog at +110, and Baltimore is -130 playing at home.
Orioles vs Cubs Spread
- The Orioles are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Orioles are +158 to cover, and the Cubs are -192.
Orioles vs Cubs Over/Under
- A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Orioles-Cubs game on July 8, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.
Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!
Orioles vs Cubs Betting Trends
- The Orioles have won in 21, or 47.7%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Baltimore has a record of 14-13 when favored by -130 or more this year.
- The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 51 of their 91 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Orioles are 45-46-0 against the spread in their 91 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog 26 total times this season. They've gone 14-12 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Chicago has a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of its games).
- The Cubs have played in 87 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-39-0).
- The Cubs have gone 37-50-0 ATS this season.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Pete Alonso leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.464) and total hits (86) this season. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .343.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.
- Gunnar Henderson has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .223 and slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .295.
- Among all qualified, he is 129th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.
- Taylor Ward is slashing .251/.379/.351 this season and leads the Orioles with an OPS of .730.
- Adley Rutschman has been key for Baltimore with 59 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .452.
- Rutschman takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with three doubles and five RBIs.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Pete Crow-Armstrong has put up a team-best OBP (.383) and slugging percentage (.525), while leading the Cubs in hits (100, while batting .293).
- Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is 16th, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 14th in slugging.
- Crow-Armstrong heads into this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with a double, two home runs, nine walks and five RBIs.
- Nico Hoerner is batting .242 with 22 doubles, four home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .337 with an on-base percentage of .314.
- He is currently 106th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Dansby Swanson is hitting .211 with 10 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks.
- Michael Busch is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 62 walks.
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