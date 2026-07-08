Orioles vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 8

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago Cubs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Cubs Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (42-50) vs. Chicago Cubs (51-40)

Date: Wednesday, July 8, 2026

Wednesday, July 8, 2026 Time: 6:35 p.m. ET

6:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and MARQ

Orioles vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-130) | CHC: (+110)

BAL: (-130) | CHC: (+110) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+158) | CHC: +1.5 (-192)

BAL: -1.5 (+158) | CHC: +1.5 (-192) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Orioles vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 1-1, 3.18 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 6-5, 4.74 ERA

The probable pitchers are Dean Kremer (1-1) for the Orioles and Colin Rea (6-5) for the Cubs. Kremer's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kremer's team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. When Rea starts, the Cubs are 4-10-0 against the spread. The Cubs are 2-3 in Rea's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (56.8%)

Orioles vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Orioles, Chicago is the underdog at +110, and Baltimore is -130 playing at home.

Orioles vs Cubs Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Cubs. The Orioles are +158 to cover, and the Cubs are -192.

Orioles vs Cubs Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Orioles-Cubs game on July 8, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 21, or 47.7%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Baltimore has a record of 14-13 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 51 of their 91 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Orioles are 45-46-0 against the spread in their 91 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog 26 total times this season. They've gone 14-12 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Chicago has a 7-4 record (winning 63.6% of its games).

The Cubs have played in 87 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-39-0).

The Cubs have gone 37-50-0 ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.464) and total hits (86) this season. He's batting .251 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .223 and slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Among all qualified, he is 129th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward is slashing .251/.379/.351 this season and leads the Orioles with an OPS of .730.

Adley Rutschman has been key for Baltimore with 59 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .452.

Rutschman takes a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with three doubles and five RBIs.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has put up a team-best OBP (.383) and slugging percentage (.525), while leading the Cubs in hits (100, while batting .293).

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average is 16th, his on-base percentage is 13th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Crow-Armstrong heads into this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with a double, two home runs, nine walks and five RBIs.

Nico Hoerner is batting .242 with 22 doubles, four home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .337 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He is currently 106th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Dansby Swanson is hitting .211 with 10 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 37 walks.

Michael Busch is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 62 walks.

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